How Princess Diana Reshaped the Monarchy, Royal PDA & Michelle Obama's Moment with the Queen: Inside PEOPLE Royals!

Following the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals that launched in the spring, the summer edition drops on June 11. The new issue explores how Princess Diana changed the monarchy for good, the dos and don'ts of royal PDA and former First Lady Michelle Obama opens up about the first time she met Queen Elizabeth! Plus, so much more — like the cocktail fit for the royal box at Wimbledon.

Princess Diana: The Woman Who Changed Everything

Princess Diana was just 19 years old when she became engaged to Prince Charles, 13 years her senior. The royal family found her to be the perfect bride for the future king: young, beautiful and malleable — or so they thought. Instead of staying "Shy Di," Princess Diana's empathy shined through, breaking stigmas by shaking hands with AIDS patients to kneeling down to speak with children during royal engagements. Princess Diana also forged her own path when it came to being a mother to Prince William and Prince Harry, from straying from tradition by giving birth in a hospital to bringing her young sons to homeless shelters.

Now, Prince Harry is following in his mother's footsteps by doing things his own way. He and wife Meghan Markle relocated to California last year, continuing their humanitarian work outside the royal family through their Archewell Foundation. "I know I've got a lot of my mother in me," Prince Harry told PEOPLE in 2016. "I am going to do a lot of things that she would probably do." For more, including Diana modeling kindness in action, check out PEOPLE Royals.

The Rules on Public Displays of Affection by Myka Meier

"Contrary to popular belief, there is no etiquette rule or mandate that the royals must follow when it comes to showing public displays of affection — and they PDA they do show is simply a matter of personal preference," says etiquette expert and founder of Beaumont Etiquette Myka Meier. "It's important to remember that senior royals are considered 'working royals,' and while at work, they tend to practice professional behavior to show respect." For more, including what each royal couple's PDA says about them, check out PEOPLE Royals.

That Time I Met...Queen Elizabeth by Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is a bestselling author, child-health and voting-rights advocate and cofounder of Higher Ground, a film and audio production studio.

Queen Elizabeth II, US President Barack Obama, US First Lady Michelle Obama and Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth II, US President Barack Obama, US First Lady Michelle Obama and Prince Philip | Credit: JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty

"Early in my husband's Presidency, Barack and I had the honor of meeting Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Back then, we were still getting used to the pomp and circumstance of the White House—and my mind could barely grasp the grandeur of Buckingham Palace," Michelle Obama shares in an exclusive interview.