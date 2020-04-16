As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settle into their new life in California with baby Archie, PEOPLE is taking a deep dive into the causes, fallout and significance of this unprecedented chapter in British royal history with the two-hour special, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion, airing on April 22 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW Network.

From their captivating love story, to their shocking exit from royal life, the world has been fascinated with every twist and turn in the romantic real-life drama of Harry and Meghan. A team of full time, royals-focused PEOPLE reporters in New York and London break down the ins-and-outs of all things royal, offering new updates and insights into the couple who have thrown out the royal playbook.

“Viewers count on PEOPLE to provide the most accurate and comprehensive coverage of the British royal family,” says Dan Wakeford, executive producer and editor in chief of PEOPLE. “For many Americans, trying to keep track of the events surrounding Harry and Meghan’s exit leaves more questions than answers. PEOPLE PRESENTS HARRY & MEGHAN: A ROYAL REBELLION will answer those questions in an informative and entertaining way.”

The two-hour documentary special event will examine the events leading up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s announcement to step down from senior royal duties; predictions for their next chapter in North America and more.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion airs Wednesday, April 22 from 8-10 p.m. ET on The CW Network.