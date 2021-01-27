PEOPLE Launches New Quarterly Magazine Focused Exclusively on the Royals

Calling all royals fans!

In addition to this week's cover story on Queen Elizabeth's private life, PEOPLE has several other royals-focused projects in the works, including a new quarterly publication and two TV specials.

PEOPLE Royals will showcase glamorous new photos and inside stories fans haven't seen or read elsewhere – from lavish celebrations and cocktails fit for a Queen to the luxurious lifestyles of the world's real-life princes, princesses, kings, and queens.

"PEOPLE has reported on the royals since its debut in 1974," says Dan Wakeford, Editor-in-Chief, PEOPLE. "We felt it was only natural to launch a stand-alone beautifully crafted quarterly magazine that will inspire and entertain with deep stories and lush photography."

You can find the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals at your local newsstand on Friday, March 5 or subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch.

Each cover story will focus on a different member of the royal family and will offer a rich look into his or her untold story. The 100-page premium issue also includes a first-person essay, written by Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and an exclusive interview with Prince Albert of Monaco, who talks about his life in quarantine during the pandemic.

PEOPLE's vast audience has had an insatiable appetite for the royals over the years. In fact, Princess Diana appeared on the cover of PEOPLE more than any other subject in the brand's history. William and Kate's wedding in 2011 and Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 remain among the best-selling issues. One of PEOPLE's most popular digital verticals is dedicated to the royals at people.com/royals, which satisfies readers' interest in up-to-the-minute, 24/7 content.

This week's issue of PEOPLE featuring the Queen also highlights a letter from Wakeford about the new quarterly publication: "Kate and William and Meghan and Harry bring glamor and excitement to many around the world," he writes. "The family has had its ups and downs, but the Queen's strength of character and calm leadership have helped steady the monarch, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren have ensured that the royals will captivate us for years to come."

And that's not all! For even more, mark your calendars for two TV specials from PEOPLE and the CW Network. The first, PEOPLE Presents: Harry & Meghan's American Dream, is set to air Tuesday, March 30 at 9pm ET/PT, and the second, PEOPLE Presents: William & Kate's Royal Anniversary, is set to air Thursday, April 29, at 8pm ET/PT.