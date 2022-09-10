Paul McCartney Relives His Encounters With the Queen: 'God Bless You, You Will Be Missed'

The former member of The Beatles posted a lengthy tribute to the Queen on Facebook Friday after her death sent the memories of their meetings 'flooding back'

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2022 01:50 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (259225b) The Queen and Paul McCartney PAUL MCCARTNEY WITH QUEEN ELIZABETH II AT THE LIVERPOOL INSTITUTE FOR PERFORMING ARTS, BRITAIN - 1996
Photo: Shutterstock

Paul McCartney is remembering his moments with Queen Elizabeth.

The "Hey Jude" songwriter posted a lengthy tribute to the late monarch on Facebook Friday detailing the numerous times he met the Queen throughout her record-breaking 70-year reign.

It was, posted McCartney, because her Sept. 8 passing had sent memories of their time together "flooding back."

"I feel privileged to have been alive during the whole of Queen Elizabeth II's reign," McCartney posted Friday. "When I was 10 years old I entered an essay competition in Liverpool and won my division for my essay about the British Monarchy so I have been a fan for a long time."

"In 1953 when the Queen was crowned everyone on our street in Speke, Liverpool finally got a television set and we settled down to watch the Coronation in glorious black and white," he continued. "Looking back I am honored and amazed to see that I met Her Majesty eight or nine times and each time she impressed me with her great sense of humor combined with great dignity."

26th October 1965: British pop group The Beatles, from left to right; Ringo Starr, John Lennon (1940 - 1980), Paul McCartney and George Harrison (1943 - 2001), outside Buckingham Palace, London, after receiving their MBE's (Member of the Order of the British Empire) from the Queen. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
The Beatles receive their MBE's at Buckingham Palace. Fox Photos/Getty

McCartney then listed all the times he met the Queen, adding a short personal memory for each event.

"I remember us being taken aside and shown what the correct protocol was," he said of the first time he met Elizabeth when The Beatles received their MBE's at Buckingham Palace on Oct. 26, 1965.

"We were told how to approach Her Majesty and not to talk to her unless she talks to us," he added. "For four Liverpool lads, it was, 'Wow, hey man.'"

McCartney next met the Queen at the Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 13, 1982, alongside his late wife Linda at an event called An Evening for Conservation, which included some orchestral re-workings of classic Beatles songs.

"I remember chatting with Her Majesty about them," McCartney revealed in his post. "She also re-introduced me to Prince Philip who said he remembered our previous meeting in the sixties!"

4th November 1963: <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> The Queen Mother (1900 - 2002) talking to British pop group The Beatles after a Royal Variety Show at the Prince of Wales Theatre, London. (Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images)
George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty

"Our third meeting would come in the next decade," McCartney continued about the day the Queen opened the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts on June 1996. It was, wrote McCartney, "on the site of my old school that George Harrison and myself attended. She also had previously given a donation which the school was very honored to receive."

McCartney met the former monarch just one year later when he received his knighthood at Buckingham Palace for 'Services to Music' — a date he called "a very proud day for me" in his post.

"It was one of the best days ever," McCartney continued. "I felt very honored to be offered a Knighthood and of course, it would have been rude to turn it down! I remember it was in the springtime and the skies were blue. It was a wonderful day and I remember thinking I'd come a long way from a little terrace house in Liverpool!"

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It wasn't until the new millennium, on June 3, 2002, that the former Beatle met the Queen again at the celebrations for her Golden Jubilee.

"We got to rock out in her garden," posted McCartney about the Buckingham Palace concert. "I joked, 'Well I suppose this will be happening next year then?' to which she replied, 'Not in my garden it won't!'"

McCartney next met the Queen on his "home turf" at the Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool, a place he said he and former bandmate John Lennon "visited on many occasions as students."

"It was my extreme privilege to be able to show Her Majesty around the gallery," he added.

Following a meeting with his wife Nancy Shevell at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, McCartney met the Queen on June 4, 2012, at her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London, where Queen guitarist Brian May memorably played on the rooftop of Buckingham Palace.

"It was so special in many ways," wrote McCartney Friday about the concert. "This was the first time I performed in front of her since her last Jubilee, and seeing all the people stretching down Pall Mall was great, as was meeting other members of the Royal Family afterwards. It was a great weekend to be British."

Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II meets Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Cliff Richard and other peeformers on stage in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, after the second concert to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II. * Some 12,000 tickets were distributed by ballot for the Party at the Palace, and ten of thousands more gathered outside to enjoy the music. Later The Queen lit a beacon and watched a firework display. On Tuesday she will travel to the St Paul's for a service of thanksgiving. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)
Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

McCartney's last meeting with the late monarch came on May 4, 2018, when he was made a Companion of Honour. The award was founded by King George V in 1917 to recognize outstanding achievements in the Arts, Sciences, Medicine and Public Service, and is only ever held by 65 people at one time. Along with McCartney, other current Companions include David Attenborough, Judi Dench and J.K. Rowling.

"Because of my respect and love for the Queen and her fabulous sense of humor when I was given the Companion of Honour medal I shook her hand, leaned in and said, 'We have got to stop meeting like this,' to which she giggled slightly and got on with the ceremony," posted McCartney. "I did wonder if I was a bit too cheeky after saying this, after all this was The Queen, but I have a feeling she didn't mind."

Touchingly, McCartney closed his memories of the Queen by writing, "God bless you. You will be missed."

Related Articles
madonna, queen elizabeth, paul mccartney
From Madonna to the Beatles, A Look Back at Queen Elizabeth II's Most Memorable Music Meetings
Queen Elizabeth II attends the 2016 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2016
US Presidents React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'She Defined An Era'
pearl jam
Hear Pearl Jam Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a Cover of The Beatles' 'Her Majesty'
The President Of The United States And Mrs Trump Meet HM Queen
Donald Trump Remembers Queen Elizabeth: 'Nobody Like Her'
Queen Elizabeth II is introduced to Sir Elton John
Elton John Says He's 'Deeply Saddened' By Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'She Was an Inspiring Presence'
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A woman holds a bouquet of flowers, as crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI.Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: Queen Elizabeth II receives the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle, where he presented her with a special 'Canterbury Cross' for her 'unstinting' service to the Church of England over seventy years and a citation for the Cross, which was presented as a framed piece of calligraphy on June 21, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Had 'No Fear of Death' and 'Hope in the Future,' Archbishop of Canterbury Says
Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Family Changes Website's Homepage After the Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Dignitaries Around the World React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III
First Portrait of King Charles Revealed — and Includes a Clear Tribute to His Mother
TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III makes a televised address to the Nation and the Commonwealth from the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on September 8. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The Hidden Tributes to Queen Elizabeth You May Have Missed During King Charles' First Address as Monarch
Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland
Queen Elizabeth Appoints New Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland – a Royal First
Photo Used in Queen Elizabeth's Death Announcement
The Sweet Story Behind the Photo of Queen Elizabeth Used to Announce Her Death
king charles, liz truss
King Charles Tells Prime Minister Liz Truss That Queen's Death Is 'Moment I've Been Dreading'
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace