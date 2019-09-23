The 'Early Days'! Patrick J. Adams Shares Previously Unseen Photos of Meghan Markle on Suits Set

Royals fans are getting a new look at Meghan Markle‘s time on the beloved series Suits as it comes to an end.

On Wednesday, the long-running USA show will air its final episode, and Patrick J. Adams spent much of Sunday and Monday commemorating his time on the drama with the Duchess of Sussex.

The actor, 38 — who played Meghan’s love interest on the show — shared several posts on Instagram, kicking off his photo series by writing, “This week the last episode of Suits will air and the nearly 10 year journey we’ve all been on together will finally be over.”

He continued, “So it seems right to post some photos the next couple of days from the early days.”

In the posts, Adams shares several behind-the-scenes photos of the cast throughout Suits‘ nine seasons, including Meghan, 38. The former actress starred as attorney Rachel Zane for the series’ first seven seasons.

In one photo, Meghan wears aviator sunglasses as she stands in front of her trailer door. In another, she cozies up to her castmates for a group selfie.

The new mom also hides from the rain under a clear umbrella, lounges on the floor in-between takes, and poses in a robe.

Meghan stepped down from her role as Rachel in November 2017 following the news of her engagement to Prince Harry.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” the show’s network said in a statement at the time of her departure.

“Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

Meghan’s former TV father from Suits, Wendell Pierce, previously opened up on KTLA 5 Morning News, about Meghan’s then-budding romance with Harry while she was still on the show. Despite being her father on television only, Pierce, 55, joked that he was prepared to lay down the law when Harry visited the Suits set one day.

“He came to set one time, the prince. I didn’t get a chance to see him but I was ready to tell him, as her TV dad, ‘You break her heart, I’ll break your jaw,’” he told the hosts with a laugh, before insisting: “I really was gonna say that!”

While the cast prepares to say goodbye to the show, Meghan begins her first South African tour with Harry and their 4-month-old son Archie. On Monday, the couple touched down in Cape Town’s Nyanga Township, leaving Archie with a nanny for their first stop on the 10-day royal tour.

Both Meghan and Harry gave speeches at their first destination, and the duchess proudly spoke about her Black heritage.

“On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister,” she said to cheers from the crowd.

“I am here with you, and I am here for you,” the royal mom added.