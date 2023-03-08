Palace Will Update Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles on Royal Family Website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's two children are getting an update on the royal family's website.

PEOPLE understands that the palace will update the royal family's official website to reflect Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana's titles in due course. They currently are styled as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor."

The titles are in line with the precedent established by King George V after he issued a Letters Patent in 1917, which conferred the title of prince or princess on male line grandchildren of the sovereign.

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Harry's father became King Charles — and as grandchildren of the monarch, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, referred to their children's royal titles for the first time while confirming the news of their daughter's recent christening in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Lilibet and Archie in 2022. Netflix

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet did not receive the titles when they were born because they were great-grandchildren of the monarch.

When Prince Harry and Meghan were married in May 2018, Queen Elizabeth gave them the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archie was entitled to the "courtesy title" of Earl of Dumbarton upon his birth, but the couple did not give him a courtesy title at that time. Down the line, Archie could be given the secondary Sussex title before inheriting the dukedom.

PEOPLE exclusively confirms that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for their 21-month-old daughter last Friday in a small and intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's Jubilee on June 3. Samir Hussein/WireImage

An insider tells PEOPLE there were between 20-30 guests at Friday's intimate gathering, including Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry, and an unnamed godmother. According to a source, Meghan and Harry extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were not in attendance.

Following the ceremony, attendees were treated to an afternoon of food and dancing — with Archie enjoying a dance with his little sister!

Perry was spotted arriving in Montecito last week ahead of the christening. He flew in for the ceremony from his home in Atlanta with a 10-person gospel choir that sang "Oh Happy Day" and "This Little Light of Mine" — a song that was played at Meghan and Harry's wedding.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

In December, Tyler Perry revealed that he is godfather to Lilibet, who was born on June 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara, California, in the final episode of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. Perry said Harry and Meghan "were pretty serious on the phone" when they called to ask when usually their chats are more lighthearted.

"I go, 'Okay, what's going on?' They said, 'Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather.' I go, 'Whoa,' " Perry, who offered his California home to the couple after they left the U.K. in 2020, continued. "I had to take a minute to take that in."

"And I thought, 'I'd be honored. I'd absolutely be honored,' " he added.