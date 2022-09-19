Palace Releases Poignant Photo of Queen Elizabeth After Her Private Burial

A touching photo of Queen Elizabeth has been released to honor the late monarch following her private burial on Monday.

The Royal Family's Instagram account paid tribute to the Queen alongside a stunning photo of her walking through the countryside.

In the picture, the Queen is holding a walking stick while wearing a green coat and patterned head scarf.

She was photographed at Balmoral, her residence in Scotland, in 1971, according to Sky News. The photo was taken by Patrick Lichfield, who is the 5th Earl of Lichfield.

"'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.' In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022," the caption read in reference to Shakespeare's Hamlet.

King Charles also referred to the same Shakespearean line during his first television address after becoming the new monarch on September 9, according to Metro.

"To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you," he shared at the time. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years."

He concluded the speech with the line from Hamlet which is often used to respect someone who has died, The Evening Standard reports.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The tribute post comes after the Queen was laid to rest beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, during a private burial service following her state funeral on Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021, was moved from the Royal Vault beneath the chapel, where he was temporarily interred, to be by her side.

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Is Lowered into Royal Vault in Stunning Final Farewell

Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are also all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While King George VI and the Queen Mother are buried in the tomb, Princess Margaret was cremated and her ashes placed with her parents, despite cremation not being a traditional process for the royals.