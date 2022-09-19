Palace Confirms Queen Elizabeth's Private Burial: 'May Flights of Angels Sing Thee to Thy Rest'

Queen Elizabeth was buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel after her state funeral and committal service on Monday.

The late monarch was laid to rest beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, during a private burial service, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The Palace also paid tribute to the Queen on social media alongside a beautiful photo of her enjoying the great outdoors, writing, "'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.' In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022."

Buckingham Palace confirmed details of the private burial with a simple statement on social media earlier Monday.

"This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor. The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret," the palace wrote, sharing a vintage, undated photo of the five royals.

Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021, was moved from the Royal Vault beneath the chapel, where he was temporarily interred, to be by her side.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

The pair wed in a stunning ceremony on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey — the same place where Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in 2011.

"She fell in love at age 18 and she never looked at anyone else," Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen, previously told PEOPLE.

"He has quite simply been my strength and stay all these years," the Queen said of her husband on their golden wedding anniversary in 1997. "I owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim."

Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, are also all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Is Lowered into Royal Vault in Stunning Final Farewell

While King George VI and the Queen Mother are buried in the tomb, Princess Margaret was cremated and her ashes placed with her parents, despite cremation not being a traditional process for the royals.

Some have speculated that part of the reason why Princess Margaret was cremated was so she would fit with the rest of her family in the burial spot.

"I think she'd like to be with the late King, which she will now be. There's room I think for her to be with him now. She just said she was going to be cremated," said Lady Glenconner, a former lady-in-waiting to Margaret, according to The Scotsman.