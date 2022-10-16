More than 1,000 Paddingtons and teddy bears left by the members of the public outside Royal Residences in London and Windsor as tributes to Queen Elizabeth following her death will be donated to children's hospitals.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace, The Royal Parks and Barnado's children's charity announced the decision to gift the Paddingtons and teddy bears to Barnado's children services — a nonprofit organization that the late monarch passed to Queen Camilla in 2016.

"The teddy bears will all be professionally cleaned and delivered in the coming weeks," a press release read.

To celebrate the announcement, a new photograph of The Queen Consort, 75, was also shared, featuring Her Royal Highness with some of the Paddingtons and teddy bears.

In the photo, Queen Camilla wore a dark outfit as she posed before a large group of plush toys. The official picture was taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House on Thursday, which marked the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book.

While waiting to be delivered to the nonprofit organization, the teddy bears are currently being "well looked after" at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and in the Royal Parks nursery situated in Hyde Park, according to the release.

Barnado's Chief Executive Lynn Perry MBE expressed her gratitude in a statement for the project and recognized the late Queen Elizabeth's involvement with the charity "for over 30 years," and vowing to "look after these bears who will be well-loved and bring joy to the children we support."

"We are incredibly grateful to Her Majesty The Queen Consort for her support in helping us to raise awareness of the needs of vulnerable children and young people in the UK so that we can continue to support them through our vital services," the statement continued.

The public was reminded of the late monarch's relationship with Paddington Bears in June after the late Queen surprised everyone when she joined the famous British children's book and film character in a fun sketch to open the Platinum Party at the Palace. The hilarious skit featured the monarch hosting the beloved bear for tea — and revealing what she keeps in her trusty handbag: a marmalade sandwich!

The surprise at the Platinum Party was kept top secret — so much so that even members of the royal family had no idea about it until they were watching it open the star-studded concert. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were clearly amazed, smiling and gasping as they watched their great-grandmother's interactions with Paddington onscreen. (Prince Charles, however, may have been clued in — his speech earlier in the day did reference a marmalade sandwich.)

Following the news of the Queen's death, Paddington Bear's Twitter tugged at heartstrings with a simple show of gratitude.

"Thank you, Ma'am, for everything," read a tweet from the beloved bear's account at the time.