Paddingtons and Teddy Bears Left After Queen Elizabeth's Death to Be Donated to Children's Hospital

More than 1,000 Paddingtons and teddy bears will be gifted to Barnado's children charity — patronage the late monarch passed to Queen Camilla in 2016

By
Published on October 16, 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY / THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th 2022.)(Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. The photograph is available via Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that the photograph shall be solely for news editorial use only, no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph, there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph - including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use, the image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. THE PHOTOGRAPH SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th 2022.).In this handout image issued by Buckingham Palace, Camilla, Queen Consort, poses with a collection of Paddington cuddly toys in the Morning Room at Clarence House, on the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book, on October 13, 2022 in London, England. Over 1,000 Paddington and teddy bears, left at at Royal Residences as tributes to Queen Elizabath, will be donated to Barnado's charity. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

More than 1,000 Paddingtons and teddy bears left by the members of the public outside Royal Residences in London and Windsor as tributes to Queen Elizabeth following her death will be donated to children's hospitals.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace, The Royal Parks and Barnado's children's charity announced the decision to gift the Paddingtons and teddy bears to Barnado's children services — a nonprofit organization that the late monarch passed to Queen Camilla in 2016.

"The teddy bears will all be professionally cleaned and delivered in the coming weeks," a press release read.

To celebrate the announcement, a new photograph of The Queen Consort, 75, was also shared, featuring Her Royal Highness with some of the Paddingtons and teddy bears.

In the photo, Queen Camilla wore a dark outfit as she posed before a large group of plush toys. The official picture was taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House on Thursday, which marked the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington bear book.

While waiting to be delivered to the nonprofit organization, the teddy bears are currently being "well looked after" at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and in the Royal Parks nursery situated in Hyde Park, according to the release.

Barnado's Chief Executive Lynn Perry MBE expressed her gratitude in a statement for the project and recognized the late Queen Elizabeth's involvement with the charity "for over 30 years," and vowing to "look after these bears who will be well-loved and bring joy to the children we support."

"We are incredibly grateful to Her Majesty The Queen Consort for her support in helping us to raise awareness of the needs of vulnerable children and young people in the UK so that we can continue to support them through our vital services," the statement continued.

The public was reminded of the late monarch's relationship with Paddington Bears in June after the late Queen surprised everyone when she joined the famous British children's book and film character in a fun sketch to open the Platinum Party at the Palace. The hilarious skit featured the monarch hosting the beloved bear for tea — and revealing what she keeps in her trusty handbag: a marmalade sandwich!

The surprise at the Platinum Party was kept top secret — so much so that even members of the royal family had no idea about it until they were watching it open the star-studded concert. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were clearly amazed, smiling and gasping as they watched their great-grandmother's interactions with Paddington onscreen. (Prince Charles, however, may have been clued in — his speech earlier in the day did reference a marmalade sandwich.)

Following the news of the Queen's death, Paddington Bear's Twitter tugged at heartstrings with a simple show of gratitude.

"Thank you, Ma'am, for everything," read a tweet from the beloved bear's account at the time.

