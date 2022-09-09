Paddington Bear Shares Sweet Tribute to Late Queen Elizabeth After Their Adorable Sketch Together

Paddington Bear had a sweet tribute for Queen Elizabeth after news of her death at 96 on Thursday.

In June, the Queen surprised everyone when she joined the famous British children's book and film character in a fun sketch to open the Platinum Party at the Palace. The hilarious skit featured the monarch hosting the beloved bear for tea — and revealing what she keeps in her trusty handbag: a marmalade sandwich!

"Thank you Ma'am, for everything," the official Paddington account wrote on Twitter Thursday.

The surprise at the Platinum Party was kept top secret — so much so that even members of the royal family had no idea about it until they were watching it open the star-studded concert. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were clearly amazed, smiling and gasping as they watched their great-grandmother's interactions with Paddington onscreen. (Prince Charles, however, may have been clued in — his speech earlier in the day did reference a marmalade sandwich.)

Paddington wasn't the only animated character to honor the longest-serving monarch.

Peppa Pig, from the British animated children's show of the same name, shared an adorable cartoon photo of the two, as she looked fondly at her, along with the caption, "An inspiration to all generations, young and old," along with, "Queen Elizabeth 1926 – 2022."

Frank Cottrell Boyce, who co-wrote the Queen's sketch with Paddington, in addition to the Queen's James Bond cameo at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony with Daniel Craig, said that she could have been an actor with the skills and humor she illustrated.

"She's absolutely glowing in that moment," he said of her demeanor alongside Paddington during an appearance on BBC News Friday morning, according to Variety. "And you've got to remember that that's real acting that's going on there. Paddington isn't really in the room. She's acting with an eye-line and with someone pretending to be Paddington. That's proper acting going on. But I also think it's true happiness."

The monarch died "peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, Buckingham Palace officials said in a statement.

During a national tribute, gun salutes boomed in London on Friday afternoon, with 96 rounds fired from the Tower of London and Hyde Park starting at 1 p.m. local time. One round was ceremoniously discharged for each year of the Queen's life, Buckingham Palace said.