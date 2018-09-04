Oz, Meet Otto: Inside Meghan Markle's Hollywood Connection to This Rescue Pup

The brother of Meghan Markle‘s former rescue dog, Bogart, is getting the Hollywood treatment.

Meghan adopted German Shepherd-Lab mix Bogart about five years ago, while film writer David Branson Smith adopted his twin, Otto. Although Bogart remained behind when Meghan headed to the U.K. to live with Prince Harry last November, Otto has continued his life with Smith.

As Meghan and Harry settle their new black Labrador, Oz, into life at the palace, Otto has been joining Smith on the Massachusetts set of the upcoming he wrote, Jungleland, starring Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell, and Jessica Barden.

Smith is the son of royal author Sally Bedell Smith, who says, “Otto is happily enjoying life at the seaside and doing what Bogart used to do with Meghan on Suits: visiting the set and getting treats!”

The director of Jungleland is Max Winkler (son of Happy Days star Henry Winkler), who first alerted David Branson Smith in December 2012 that two six-week-old puppies (Otto and Bogart) had been brought to the Saving Spot rescue shelter in L.A., where both Smith and Meghan found them. About two months later, Meghan (who was then married to film producer Trevor Engelson) contacted Smith, asking if their dogs could meet in Malibu to find out whether the brothers would recognize each other. They seemed to get along, and Meghan recorded the moment for posterity on Instagram.

They haven’t seen each other since, Bedell Smith reported in The Sunday Times last year.