Ouch! Princess Estelle of Sweden, 7, Breaks Leg During Ski Accident in the Alps

Princess Estelle of Sweden is starting off the new year with an unwelcome accessory: a leg cast.

The 7-year-old royal fractured her limb during a skiing accident while the royal family was enjoying a holiday in the Alps, the Royal Court’s Head of Information Margareta Thorgren confirmed to the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet. The spokeswoman added that Estelle was brought to the hospital for X-rays and placed in a cast. She is walking on crutches and is “otherwise well.”

The incident was not serious enough for the family to cancel their vacation.

Despite her young age, Princess Estelle has been skiing for most of her life. In fact, photos of the future queen on the slopes — and rocking a pink snow suit and cozy white hat — were released to celebrate her third birthday in 2015.

Due to the accident, Princess Estelle’s mother Crown Princess Victoria did not travel to Oslo on Friday for the funeral of Ari Behn, the former husband of Norway’s Princess Martha Louise who died by suicide on Christmas Day. However, father Prince Daniel was present for the ceremony. Royals from around the world also mourned the death of the author at Oslo Cathedral.

Behn was married to Princess Martha Louise of Norway, 48, for 14 years before officially divorcing in 2016. They share three daughters: Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 11.

The Swedish royals released a statement sending their condolences after receiving the news.

“It is with great sadness that we received the message of Ari Behn’s death. We will remember Ari as the warm, cordial and spiritual man he was. It was a privilege to get to know Ari. Our thoughts go to his daughters and family,” they said.