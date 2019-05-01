Oprah Winfrey Is 'So Proud' of Meghan Markle's Decision to Keep Her Baby's Birth Private

Oprah Winfrey is standing by her friend Meghan Markle, once again.

On Tuesday, the television mogul told Entertainment Tonight that she was “so proud” of the Duchess of Sussex, who recently announced with husband Prince Harry that the couple would be keeping the birth of their first child private.

“Oh my God! I’m so proud of her decisions,” Winfrey, 65, told the outlet. “To be able to stand up and say ‘this is what I really want for my baby and my family and now I’m going to do it a different way when it’s been done that way for a thousand years?’ “

She continued: “I’m just so proud of her for being able to stand [up for] what works for her and Harry, and what is the truth for them, how they want to raise their baby.”

The couple also said that, unlike sister-in-law Kate Middleton, they will not be posing on the steps of a hospital to reveal their newborn.

“Who is ready to walk out and stand before the world and put that face on, you know, a day after you’ve had a baby?” Winfrey said to ET. “So I think for her and him — I’m sure it was a mutual decision for the two of them — I think it’s a great thing.”

“And truthfully, it ain’t nobody else’s business! That’s really the truth,” added Winfrey.

Last month, Winfrey said on CBS This Morning that she thought the Duchess of Sussex was being “portrayed unfairly.”

“I think she’s being portrayed unfairly, and I feel that if people really knew her they would know that she is not only everything we perceive of her in being graceful and dynamic in holding that position, but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart,” Winfrey said of Meghan, 37. “I think it’s very unfair.”

Winfrey attended the couple’s royal wedding in May 2018 — and has even spent some time with Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mom. She also reportedly invited Doria, a social worker and yoga instructor in Los Angeles, to do yoga at her California home.

In April, the royal couple announced details surrounding the birth of their first child, revealing that they “have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.”

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace.