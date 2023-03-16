Oprah Winfrey Shares Her Thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Attending the Coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah in March 2021 for a wide-ranging interview following their decision to step back from their royal roles

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 03:48 PM
Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Oprah Winfrey; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

Oprah Winfrey has some wise advice for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The television icon appeared on CBS Mornings with longtime friend Gayle King, who asked Oprah her thoughts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending King Charles' coronation on May 6.

"It's been reported that Harry and Meghan have received an invitation to the coronation," King, who was a guest at Meghan's 2019 baby shower, said. "Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you'd like to comment on?"

Oprah replied, "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think. That's what the bottom line — it comes down to: What do you feel like is the best thing for you?"

"They haven't asked me my opinion," Oprah, who was a guest at the couple's May 2018 wedding, added with a smile.

A spokesperson for Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, told The Sunday Times in a statement earlier this month, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

The couple relocated their family to Meghan's home state of California in 2020 after stepping back from their senior royal roles.

Oprah, 69, supported Meghan and Prince Harry's decision to step back, telling TMZ shortly after the announcement, "I support them 1,000 percent. You know why I support them? I support them because I believe, when you have thought about this as long as they have — and even in the Queen's statement [she] says, 'This has been going on for months,' these discussions have been going on for months — and when Harry said in that charity statement the other day [that] he had to make the decision to move forward in peace with his new family, who doesn't feel what that takes to make that decision to give up everything you've known your whole life to say I'm going to choose this new life or what I believe to be the truest vision for myself?"

In March 2021, Oprah's wide-ranging interview with the couple aired. In it, Meghan detailed not getting support when she had thoughts of self-harm and how their son Prince Archie was denied a royal title and protection, in addition to sharing that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Relations between the Sussexes and the royal family have remained strained in the wake of Prince Harry's memoir release in January. In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby surrounding the book, Harry said of the coronation, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

King Charles, 74, was said to be eager for the situation "calm down" in time for the crowning ceremony.

A source close to the royal household told PEOPLE: "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

