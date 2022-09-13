Oprah Winfrey Says Queen's Death Could Be an 'Opportunity for Peacemaking' for Royal Family

Oprah Winfrey hopes the death of Queen Elizabeth can lead to healing for the royal family.

The television personality — who conducted a 2021 interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — opened up to Extra at the Toronto Film Festival about the possibility of the couple reconciling with the royal family after an estrangement in recent years.

"Well, this is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Winfrey, 68, explained. "And hopefully, there will be that."

Winfrey's comment came after Prince Harry and Megan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walkabout at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty; Chris Jackson/Getty

Dressed in black, the foursome were seen greeting onlookers and emotionally taking in the flowers and other memorial items left for the late monarch, who died on Thursday at age 96.

Kensington Palace says William, 40, invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and his wife for the walk.

Prince William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source told PEOPLE.

A palace insider told PEOPLE: "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

Prior to the Queen's death, Harry and Meghan were last in the nation in June to help celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, but there was no public interaction between the couple and William, Kate and the rest of Harry's immediate family members.

However, Harry recalled the Queen meeting his children — 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet — in a personal statement released on Monday.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Prince Harry, 37, said.

He continued, "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."