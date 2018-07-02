Oprah Winfrey Just Revealed How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Left Her Feeling

It’s been more than a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, and royal wedding guest Oprah Winfrey is still feeling the love.

“It left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love,” Winfrey says in the August issue of British Vogue, which is available on digital download or on newsstands Friday. “Reverend Curry was right!’

The two-time Emmy winner enjoyed the personal touches Meghan included on her special day, such as the Chicago-based pastor who gave the sermon.

Bishop Michael Bruce Curry delivered a passionate message just before Harry and Meghan said “I do.” He honored the bride’s American heritage and quoted Martin Luther King Jr., saying, “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”

Oprah Winfrey Ian West/PA Wire

Winfrey — along with a handful of celebrity guests — scored a coveted invite to the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. The media mogul, 64, wore a pale pink Stella McCartney dress with lace detailing and a cream hat — but it wasn’t her first outfit choice.

Winfrey narrowly avoided a wedding guest faux pas when she decided to change outfits overnight because she felt her original dress looked too white to celebrate the nuptials.

“In the picture the dress looked white, not cream. I googled, ‘Can you wear white to a wedding? Answer ‘No don’t risk it,’ “ she told British Vogue.

Winfrey immediately contacted the designer’s team, who worked tirelessly to get a new dress to her in time for the big event.

“I would like to thank the Stella McCartney team for working all night long to get this dress finished because we had dressgate. Wrong color,” Winfrey said in a video posted on social media.

“Now we got the right color. I think we’re going to do okay,” she said, before thanking “the whole Stella McCartney team” again for “working all night” to get the details on her pink dress just right.

Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Winfrey also spent time with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, leading up to the big day with a hangout at Winfrey’s California home that included yoga on her lawn and a kumquat feast!

“Meghan draws a lot of strength from her mother. Doria is classy, chic and confident, but not unapproachable,” Meghan’s friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin previously told PEOPLE. “I definitely feel Meghan gets a lot of that from her mother.”