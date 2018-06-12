Oprah Spent the Day with Meghan Markle's Mom Doria — and They Planned Yoga on Her Lawn!

Meghan Markle‘s mom Doria Radgland accompanied the former actress to her May 19 royal wedding to Prince Harry. But leading up to the big day, Doria spent time with another well-known TV personality: Oprah Winfrey, who also attended the nuptials at St. George’s Chapel.

Winfrey, 64, cleared up any potential misgivings about the duo’s hangout after Doria was spotted leaving her home carrying a few bags.

“She said, ‘I love kumquats,’ and I said, ‘I have a kumquat tree! You want some kumquats?’ So it was a basket of kumquats, people,” Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “For all of the people who said I am getting her gifts and I’m trying to bribe her for an interview, they were kumquats. If kumquats can get you an interview, I’m all for it!”

Gareth Fuller/AFP/Getty; Ian West/AFP/Getty

Winfrey also invited 61-year-old Ragland, a social worker and yoga instructor in Los Angeles, to do yoga at her California home. “She’s great at yoga, so I said, ‘Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn,’ ” the media mogul continued. “So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch.”

As for Meghan and Harry’s special day, Winfrey called it “more than a wedding.”

“I think it’s bigger than them and I think it bodes well for hope for all of us,” she said.

The two-time Emmy winner — who wore a pale pink Stella McCartney dress and a cream hat to the service — enjoyed the personal touches Meghan included, such as the gospel choir that sing “Stand by Me” during the ceremony, and the Chicago-based pastor who gave the sermon.

Sipa via AP Images

“It was a cultural moment,” Winfrey continued. “And you could not be there or watching on television… and not feel that there was a shift that just happened in the middle of it.”