Oprah Winfrey was a guest at Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding and now lives near them in California

Oprah Announces First Sit-Down Interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Since Their Engagement

Just one day after Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, announced they are expecting their second child, CBS revealed that Oprah is going to have a "intimate conversation" with the couple for a 90-minute primetime special airing Sunday, March 7.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement. "Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Misan Harriman

Image zoom Oprah Winfrey at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding | Credit: Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty

In addition to attending Meghan and Prince Harry's May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle, Oprah is also one of the couple's neighbors in their Montecito, California neighborhood, where they moved this past summer.

In December, Oprah shared an Instagram video in which she unpacks a "basket of deliciousness" of Clevr Blends goodies from "my neighbor 'M.' " A spokesperson for Meghan confirmed to PEOPLE that she had "made her first private investment" in the woman-led wellness firm.

Oprah is also teaming up with Prince Harry for a mental health docuseries for Apple TV+. In a 2019 interview with podcast host and journalist Bryony Gordon, Harry said the series — which doesn't yet have an air date — will unveil examples of "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places."

"When I did your podcast two years ago the response made me realize what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently," Harry told Gordon. "If the viewers can relate to the pain and perhaps the experience, then it could save lives, as we will focus on prevention and positive outcomes."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending the Commonwealth Day Service in the U.K. in March 2020. | Credit: Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Harry also revealed that he and Oprah have had many meetings and "are assembling subject matter experts" to guide the series.