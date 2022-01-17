An upcoming portrait exhibit at Kensington Palace will include photos taken by the public

Do You Have a Candid Photo with a Royal? If So, the Palace Wants to See It!

The Queen Attending The Maundy Service At Chichester Cathedral. She Is Receiving Flowers During A Walkabout With Her Lady-in-waiting, The Duchess Of Grafton Standing Behind.

The Queen Attending The Maundy Service At Chichester Cathedral. She Is Receiving Flowers During A Walkabout With Her Lady-in-waiting, The Duchess Of Grafton Standing Behind.

The curators of an upcoming exhibit at Kensington Palace (the London home of Prince William and Kate Middleton) want to see your royal snaps.

Life Through a Royal Lens, which is set to open on March 4, features formal portraits of royals throughout history, from Queen Victoria to Queen Elizabeth to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hoping to also reflect the relaxed informality of the digital age, Historic Royal Palaces, which runs the exhibition, is asking people to submit their own candid royal shots — taken at global public occasions such as weddings or at more intimate walkabouts in local communities — via the Historic Royal Palaces website. Entrants have until January 31 to submit. Up to 20 photos will then be selected by Kensington Palace's curators and a guest judge from royal jewelers Garrard.

Queen Elizabeth II in Garter robes Queen Elizabeth in her Garter Robe | Credit: Royal Collection Trust

The amateur-taken images will be included with numerous iconic photos, including those captured of Queen Elizabeth by famed photographers Cecil Beaton, Rankin and Annie Leibovitz. Also included are more avant-garde shots of the royal family taken by Princess Margaret's husband, Lord Snowdon.

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in Buckingham Palace gardens The Queen Mother | Credit: Cecil Beaton/Victoria & Albert Museum, London

The exhibit features some of the earliest photographic images of British royalty, many of which are on loan from Her Majesty The Queen via the Royal Collection, as well as lesser-known intimate family portraits commissioned by Queen Victoria and her husband Prince Albert.

Groundbreaking magazine photoshoots, including Prince William's cover of Attitude magazine and the Duchess of Cambridge's 2016 cover of British Vogue will highlight how much image remains central to the public's perception of the modern royal family, says Historic Royal Palaces.

Cecil Beaton - Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth in her famous Coronation portrait by Cecil Beaton | Credit: Cecil Beaton/Victoria & Albert Museum

Claudia Acott Williams, curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said in a statement, "We can't wait to see images shared from royal visits around the globe, and it'll certainly be a tough challenge to whittle them down to the chosen few, which will be displayed amongst legendary photographers."