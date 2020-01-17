Oops! Royal Website Says Meghan and Harry Still Live at Palace — and Omits Archie from Meghan's Bio

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Archie Toby Melville/Getty Images

It looks like the Royal Family’s official website needs a little updating!

While there are already some changes being made to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new website, which they launched as they announced their desire to step back from their senior royal roles, they are not alone in making a few mistakes and omissions.

The couple’s 8-month-old son Archie is not mentioned in the official profile of the Duchess of Sussex on the Royal Family’s website. Her profile also incorrectly states that Meghan and Harry reside at Kensington Palace, but the couple left their Nottingham Cottage home on the grounds of Kensington Palace in 2019, just before Archie was born. Their U.K. base is Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which they moved into in April.

“The Duchess of Sussex, born Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. The couple’s official residence is Kensington Palace. As well as undertaking royal duties in support of The Queen, both in the UK and overseas, The Duchess devotes her time to supporting a number of charities and organisations,” the site states.

RELATED: Everything Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Said About the Ups and Downs of Being Royal

While Archie may not be mentioned on his mom’s page, he does have his own profile on the official family site.

“Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 05:26 on Monday 6th May. He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is seventh in line to the throne. Archie weighed 7lb 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth,” the site reads.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Archie Sussex Royals

Soon after Meghan and Harry debuted their new site, SussexRoyal.com, some key language was changed from their robust FAQ section, which hinted that not all of the information had been approved by the Royal Family. Updated text appeared on their financial page, which mentions security details for the couple.

Archie is currently with Meghan in Canada as they await the return of Harry, who is staying in the U.K. to carry out meetings regarding the couple’s plans to set up a new, independent life and leave their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family.

Meghan, Harry and Archie have been spending time on Vancouver Island since November. The royal couple brought their two beloved dogs with them as well. Meghan’s beloved beagle Guy and the royal couple’s new pup have been spotted with them on hikes.

Meghan has also been surrounded by the support of close friends who have come to visit the couple in Canada. Meghan was seen picking up her friend Heather Dorak, a pilates instructor in L.A., on Thursday at the Victoria International Airport. Meghan’s former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer went on a New Year’s Day hike with Meghan and Harry. And actress Janina Gavankar snapped the adorable photo of Archie that appeared on the Duke and Duchess’ holiday card. Meghan’s good friend Jessica Mulroney, who lives in Toronto, was also on-hand to watch Archie while Meghan and Harry traveled to the U.K. to make their big announcement.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Knew They Would ‘Hit the Nuclear Button’ on Royal Exit When Archie Was Born

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth reluctantly agreed with their proposal, and hoped arrangements would be sorted out within days. But she said in a statement that there were complexities ahead — including funding and security — as they work out the future relationship.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

But in this week’s cover story, a family friend tells PEOPLE that the couple felt they had no choice but to manage things the way they did, even as they went against the family’s “never complain, never explain” mantra.

“This is not how they wanted to handle this, but Meghan and Harry’s hand was forced,” says the friend. “There is so much bad blood in that family — it’s toxic.”