Oops! Did You Catch the Mistake in the Royal Family's Birthday Post for Prince Louis?

Time for a royal righting!

The official Royal Family Twitter account celebrated Prince Louis turning 2 on Tuesday by retweeting the adorable images of the birthday boy making a royal mess in his official portraits, taken by mom Kate Middleton. However, their well wishes included a tiny error.

The post noted that Louis is Queen Elizabeth's "seventh great-grand child," when in fact, he's actually her sixth.

Just two months after Louis' birth in April 2018, the Queen did add a seventh grandchild to her family tree: Zara and Mike Tindall's second daughter, Lena Elizabeth. And in May 2019, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison brought the total grandchildren count to eight!

The 94-year-old monarch's other grandchildren include Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Prince George, Mia Tindall and Princess Charlotte.

In 2016, Queen Elizabeth posed with her youngest grandchildren — Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn — and her then-five great-grandchildren for a portrait in honor of her 90th birthday. In the adorable shot, Princess Charlotte has a seat on the monarch's lap while Mia adorably clutches her Queen's signature handbag!

Like millions of children across the U.K., Louis has been showcasing his artistic skills by making rainbow-colored paintings in support of National Health Service (NHS) workers and other essential workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

The photos, taken by the royal mom of three earlier this month, show him grinning in a new blue gingham shirt, which he has somehow kept spotless despite having paint-covered hands!

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share five new photographs ahead of Prince Louis’ second birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Prince Charles also celebrated his grandson's birthday on social media, sharing a never-before-seen photo showing off their close bond. In the black and white snap, also taken by Kate, Louis and Charles share a sweet hug.