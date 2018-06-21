Oops — and Ouch! Member of Queen's Procession Falls Off Horse at Royal Ascot

Queen Elizabeth may have had a bumpy ride today on her way into Royal Ascot‘s Ladies Day!

On Thursday, a member of the Royal Procession — just four carriages long and led by the Queen — fell from his horse while dressed in a full traditional uniform. He was photographed as he hit the ground, right after the procession had entered the winners’ enclosure.

Steve Parsons/PA Images/Getty

A few subsequent images show him crouched, perhaps trying to climb back onto his horse. The U.K. newspaper Express reported that he wasn’t injured.

Steve Parsons/PA Images/Getty

Also in the procession: Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne in the second carriage. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Earl and Countess of Snowdon were in the third. And the Queen’s land agent Sir Marcus O’Lone and his wife Lady O’Lone, alongside Peter Troughton and his wife Sarah, a cousin of the Queen, were in the fourth.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Today is the Queen’s third day at this year’s Royal Ascot. She attended Tuesday for Meghan Markle’s debut at the event, and yesterday with her son Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth has never missed the Royal Ascot since her coronation in 1952.