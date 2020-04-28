On This Day in Royal History: Queen Elizabeth Opened Buckingham Palace to the Public for First Time

Image zoom Pawel Libera/LightRocket via Getty

On this day 27 years ago, Queen Elizabeth opened the doors of her home to the public for the first time.

While Buckingham Palace, the Queen's London residence, is regarded as one of the city's most popular tourist attractions today — at the time, the decision was seen as a controversial moment in royal history.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After a devastating fire at Windsor Castle in 1992 caused $62 million of damage and destroyed 115 rooms in total, there was some debate as to whether the repair work should be funded by the taxpayers or by the royal family. After a failed attempt to raise money through a public fund, the Queen decided to open her doors to the public for the first time in history in an effort to raise the much-needed funds for repairs to the castle.

RELATED: Take a Virtual Tour of Europe's Most Incredible Palaces (the Queen's Home!) While Social Distancing

Image zoom Windsor Castle on fire in 1992

Within one week of tickets going on sale, they had sold three years' worth of tickets. What was supposed to be a short-term plan, has continued to this day. Taking place during a 10-week period during the summer months while the Queen is at her Balmoral residence in Scotland, approximately 500,000 tourists pass through the famous wrought iron gates to see inside the palace walls.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

Visitors can explore all 19 of the decadent State Rooms, as well as the famous Picture Gallery, which has acted as the setting for many receptions and includes major pieces of art by Rembrandt, Rubens and Canaletto, among others. They form part of The Royal Collection, one of the largest and most significant art collections in the world (held in trust by the Sovereign, rather than the Queen herself).

Image zoom Buckingham Palace

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

With all royal residences currently shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, virtual tours of the palace are currently experiencing record numbers. A 360-degree tour of Buckingham Palace includes the White Drawing Room, the Throne Room (where Kate Middleton and Prince William hosted their wedding party) and the Picture Gallery. Visitors to the Royal Collection Trust website can also explore Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyrood House in Scotland.