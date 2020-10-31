Princess Leonor of Spain Is Celebrating Her 15th Birthday

Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish throne, is celebrating her special day

Happy birthday, Princess Leonor!

The Spanish royal teen is celebrating her 15th birthday on Saturday.

The eldest daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain and heir presumptive to the Spanish throne was born on October 31, 2005, at the Ruber International Hospital in Madrid.

Leonor, whose title is Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Asturias, will one day make history as the first Queen Regnant since the 19th century. Fluent in Spanish and English, Leonor is often seen with her younger sister Infanta Sofia, who was born in 2007.

Image zoom Princess Leonor as a baby with parents Queen Letizia and King Felipe IV | Credit: Casa Real via Getty

The teen, who gave her first public address two years ago on her 13th birthday, reading the first article of the Constitution of Spain at the Instituto Cervantes in Madrid, often accompanies her parents on official outings and in recent months has taken on more official duties.

Image zoom Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia with their parents King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia | Credit: Damián Arienza/Europa Press via Getty

Last November, the teen bravely delivered an important speech at the Princess of Girona Foundation awards in Barcelona amid a backdrop of anti-royal protests. The moment came just weeks after another major speech, pledging her ongoing service to her country, to “serve Spain and all Spaniards with dedication and effort,” with her father proudly by her side at both events.

Image zoom Princess Leonor with her King Felipe VI in Nov, 2019 | Credit: Robert Marquardt/Getty

In February this year, the Spanish royal family released several new official shots of Leonor and Sofia, alongside their parents, the first to be released since 2010.

Image zoom Official pictures of Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia | Credit: Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty

In recent months, the family has stepped up to support the country through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Spain hard. Leonor has been a constant sight at her parents' side, visiting areas of widespread shutdowns and speaking to locals. Last week Spain became the first western European country to record more than one million coronavirus cases.