Olivia Munn Recreates Meghan Markle's Famous Photo of Her Teen Self Outside Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle‘s foretelling snap of her 15-year-old self posing outside Buckingham Palace has become a perfect photo opportunity — just ask Olivia Munn!

The 38-year-old actress recently channeled Meghan and childhood friend Ninaki Priddy, who snapped what they thought was just a regular tourist picture during a summer of 1996 trip to London. Little did they know that two decades later, Meghan would be married to Prince Harry and a full-fledged member of the royal family!

Munn recreated the piece of royal history alongside pal Matthew Hoffman, who shared the imitation picture on Instagram and included their inspiration in his post. Hoffman took Meghan’s spot with Munn sitting to his left, perched on the top of the barricade with their feet on the lower rail, just like Meghan and her pal.

“🇬🇧 Tourists,” Hoffman captioned the set of pictures, which also included snaps on top of a double decker bus and some vacation selfies.

Matthew Hoffman and Olivia Munn Matthew Hoffman/Instagram

Of course, Meghan doesn’t have to stay behind the palace gates any longer. After meeting Prince Harry on a blind date in July 2016, she quickly won the royal’s heart and the two wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The 36-year-old American made her official debut on the iconic balcony of Buckingham Palace in June during the Trooping the Colour celebrations to mark the Queen’s official birthday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry James Whatling/MEGA

Royal Family at Trooping the Colour Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After a horse-drawn carriage ride with Harry to Buckingham Palace, Meghan gathered on the balcony with the rest of the royals to take in the iconic fly-past by the Royal Air Force. Meghan’s first appearance on the balcony, which came just weeks after she wed Prince Harry, was symbolic of how she has been welcomed into the family.

In addition to the Queen herself, Meghan was joined by new husband, her in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Prince Louis stayed home during the festivities!). Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were also in attendance.

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry David Fisher/Shutterstock

Royal Family at 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan was back on the balcony a month later, when she stood right next to the Queen herself to celebrate 100 years of the Royal Air Force. During the event, they observed a thunderous fly-over by 100 aircrafts, including jet fighters, World War II Lancaster bombers and the ceremonial Red Arrows. There was also a Feu de Joie, or mass rifle salute, to complete the military pageantry.