The Crown's 'Queen' Donates to Kate Middleton's Hospice Charity — See Her Gift

The Crown's Oliva Colman has made a donation to an online auction run on behalf of the Duchess of Cambridge's hospice charity

The Queen of the small screen is helping one of Kate Middleton’s key charities.

Olivia Colman, who has played Queen Elizabeth in The Crown for two seasons, has donated a signed script to an online auction run by Kate’s charity that helps families and kids in hospices. Fittingly, Colman's signature is across the front page of Peter Morgan's script for the last episode of season four, which marks Colman's final run as the Queen in the Netflix drama.

The online auction, which benefits East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, is made up of movie and pop music memorabilia from famous faces, including another of the charity’s prominent supporters, Ed Sheeran, who donated one of his artworks.

Other prominent donators include Cate Blanchett, who sent in a deluxe box of Carol film goodies. The auction has brought in $80,000 in six days. Bidding ends on Sunday.

The Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction was conceived by British comedy actor and TV presenter Griff Rhys Jones.

“What we’ll give is a tiny thing for a huge and vital service. I’ve met parents and children at the Treehouse (EACH’s hospice in Ipswich). I’ve never been so overwhelmed. It’s a place that buys precious time for people who really need it. Don’t be afraid. A hospice is not about death. It is about making the very most out of life and joy. If we can all get behind this auction, we can really help," he said in a statement.

Like so many charities during the coronavirus pandemic, EACH’s fundraising has been hit hard. It has forecasted a loss of $3 million in funding over the next 12 months — a third of the total it needs to support families across the region.

Colman is joined by a list of showbusiness royalty in the form of Paul McCartney, who donated a rare 50th anniversary Shure microphone and Ed Sheeran also donated some of his clothes. The charity promises more additions by Sunday.

