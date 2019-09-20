See Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in New Teaser for The Crown (with a Cameo from Claire Foy!)

Queen Elizabeth is embracing change as best she can in an all-new teaser for the upcoming third season of The Crown.

Netflix released the first full clip of Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Britain’s reigning queen on Friday, a tongue-in-cheek nod to the fact that Colman has now taken the baton from Claire Foy, who played Elizabeth in seasons 1 and 2.

The teaser opens with Elizabeth standing before two portraits of herself – one from when she was younger (and still played by Foy!) and another as she looks in the moment.

“Everyone is delighted with the new profile, ma’am, which they feel to be an elegant reflection of a majesty’s transition from a young woman to…,” her teams tells her before she interrupts with, “Old bat?”

“Settled sovereign,” they reply.

Image zoom Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II Netflix

Elizabeth seems to reluctantly accept that as she then says, “A great many changes. Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it.”

This is the first time audiences have heard Colman speak as Elizabeth, though they did get a glimpse of her in full royal garb in a teaser released in August.

Image zoom Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

In addition to Colman, other new additions this season include Tobias Menzies (of Game of Thrones and Outlander), who is replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter taking over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby.

The third season, which spans 1964 to 1977, also stars Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Season 3 of The Crown hits Netflix on Nov. 17.