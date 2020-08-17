Olivia Colman Fears Queen Elizabeth Will 'Change Channels' When She Sees Her Crown Portrayal

"Perhaps she will think that my interpretation is completely wrong," Colman says in a new interview with The Daily Mirror

Olivia Colman is a reigning queen of TV – but she fears the real monarch doesn't approve.

Colman, who is set to star as Queen Elizabeth in the fourth (and her second) season of The Crown, says the experience has been daunting.

“There is much more pressure when you’re playing someone who is still living, and you have this fear that they’re watching it and won’t like it,” Colman told The Daily Mirror in a new interview.

“You’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, what if Queen Elizabeth II ­watches the series and sees me? Perhaps she will think that my interpretation is completely wrong. She’s going to change channels.’”

It has remained a mystery as to whether the Queen, 94, has ever watched the show.

Colman, 46 – who was nominated for an Emmy for her role as Elizabeth and won a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite – adds, “The beauty of Queen Anne is that no one can tell me she didn’t sound like that, but everyone can tell me what the Queen sounds like, and that’s slightly annoying.”

“It’s much harder to play ­people that everyone has a vision of, a picture of, and has ideas about.

“I’ve never joined a show that’s already been up and running and successful, but I was such an enormous fan that I didn’t really think about it.”

Colman assumed the lead role in The Crown from Claire Foy, who was the younger Queen in the first two seasons, and she is set to be replaced by Imelda Staunton for the final two seasons. It has also been announced that Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip for those seasons.

The producers have also cast the final actress to step into Princess Diana’s royal shoes — Australian star Elizabeth Debicki.

Debicki, 29, whose credits include roles in The Night Manager and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, will be taking over the role from Emma Corrin, when the show’s fifth and sixth seasons are filmed.

Other members of the real-life royal family have admitted to taking at least a glance at the hit Netflix show. And Princess Anne conceded last month that she has seen the series, calling the early episodes "quite interesting."

The actress who plays Anne on the show, Erin Doherty, has discussed the lengthy hair regimen she underwent for the role — prompting Queen Elizabeth's only daughter to respond with bafflement.