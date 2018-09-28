With Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding just two weeks away, the preparations wouldn’t be complete without some commemorative china.

On Friday, the palace shops unveiled the set of collectibles that will mark the wedding of Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on October 12.

The set includes a miniature teacup and saucer ($33), pillbox ($38), tankard ($51) and coaster ($26), all carrying the coronet of Princess Eugenie, along with the couple’s entwined monogram. The tankard features their individual monograms painted on each side.

Royal Collection Trust/ Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018

Each piece also features hand-finished, 22-carat gold details.

The china is decorated with garlands of ivy, which is a nod to their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage. The ivy is woven with English wild bluebells, forget-me-nots and the white rose of York — signifying Eugenie’s family name.

Royal Collection Trust/ Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2018

Eugenie and Jack will wed at 11 a.m. on October 12 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They will next take a short carriage ride through the streets of the town — where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May.

All profits from sales of the china go to The Royal Collection Trust, the charity responsible for the care and conservation of the Royal Collection, the art collection spread throughout the royal residences in the U.K. It also helps promote the access and enjoyment of that collection fine and decorative arts through exhibitions, publications, loans and educational programs.