See Notable Figures Who Paid a Visit to the Late Queen Elizabeth II As She Lies in State

The soccer legend waited 12 hours in line on Friday along with thousands of other mourners to pay his respect to the late Queen. According to a video captured by BBC reporter Vicki Young, the former athlete quickly bonded with the people he waited with. "We've all been celebrating and telling stories," he said in the video.

On Sunday, the Bidens visited the coffin of Queen Elizabeth . The U.S. President and First Lady also signed the official condolence book for Her Majesty at the historic Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace.

Shortly after Ukraine's First Lady visited Wesminster Hall to visit the Queen lying in state, she met with Kate Middleton during an audience meeting held by the Princess of Wales in her new role on Sunday. Zelenska is also set to attend the Queen's funeral on behalf of Ukraine on Monday. However, her husband Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is understood to remain in Ukraine.

Sharon Osbourne

ITV

On Wednesday, Sharon Osbourne joined the long queue and thousands of people to witness the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

"I love the Queen and I came over for this because I'm a royalist and I love the royal family," the former co-host of The Talk show told ITV News during her chat with the outlet. "No matter what would change in this country and, you know, everything changes in life but she never did. And it was just wonderful to have her."