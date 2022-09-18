See Notable Figures Who Paid a Visit to the Late Queen Elizabeth II As She Lies in State

Since Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of people have filed past the late monarch's coffin as it lies inside Westminster Hall in London.  Notable figures such as U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, David Beckham, Sharon Osbourne, and more also joined in to pay their respect to the late Queen.

Published on September 18, 2022 06:03 PM
David Beckham

English former football player David Beckham leaves Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 16, 2022
The soccer legend waited 12 hours in line on Friday along with thousands of other mourners to pay his respect to the late Queen. According to a video captured by BBC reporter Vicki Young, the former athlete quickly bonded with the people he waited with. "We've all been celebrating and telling stories," he said in the video.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden leave after paying their respects and viewing the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 18, 2022
On Sunday, the Bidens visited the coffin of Queen Elizabeth. The U.S. President and First Lady also signed the official condolence book for Her Majesty at the historic Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace.

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) speaks with First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska (L) during a meeting at Buckingham Palace on September 18, 2022. - Britain was gearing up Sunday for the momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as King Charles III prepared to host world leaders and as mourners queued for the final 24 hours left to view her coffin, lying in state in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor / POOL / AFP) (Photo by KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, during a meeting at Buckingham Palace on September 18. KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty

Shortly after Ukraine's First Lady visited Wesminster Hall to visit the Queen lying in state, she met with Kate Middleton during an audience meeting held by the Princess of Wales in her new role on Sunday. Zelenska is also set to attend the Queen's funeral on behalf of Ukraine on Monday. However, her husband Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is understood to remain in Ukraine.

Sharon Osbourne

On Wednesday, Sharon Osbourne joined the long queue and thousands of people to witness the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

"I love the Queen and I came over for this because I'm a royalist and I love the royal family," the former co-host of The Talk show told ITV News during her chat with the outlet. "No matter what would change in this country and, you know, everything changes in life but she never did. And it was just wonderful to have her."

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau (far left), views the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster ahead of her funeral on Monday, on September 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire attended the Queen's lying-in-state on Saturday to pay their respects to the late monarch. He also met with King Charles III, in a photo shared by CTV News where Trudeau and the King were seen sitting opposite each other in front of a fire place.