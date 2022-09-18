Royals See Notable Figures Who Paid a Visit to the Late Queen Elizabeth II As She Lies in State Since Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of people have filed past the late monarch's coffin as it lies inside Westminster Hall in London. Notable figures such as U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, David Beckham, Sharon Osbourne, and more also joined in to pay their respect to the late Queen. By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Writer/Reporter, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 18, 2022 06:03 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 05 David Beckham LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty The soccer legend waited 12 hours in line on Friday along with thousands of other mourners to pay his respect to the late Queen. According to a video captured by BBC reporter Vicki Young, the former athlete quickly bonded with the people he waited with. "We've all been celebrating and telling stories," he said in the video. 02 of 05 President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty On Sunday, the Bidens visited the coffin of Queen Elizabeth. The U.S. President and First Lady also signed the official condolence book for Her Majesty at the historic Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace. 03 of 05 First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, during a meeting at Buckingham Palace on September 18. KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Shortly after Ukraine's First Lady visited Wesminster Hall to visit the Queen lying in state, she met with Kate Middleton during an audience meeting held by the Princess of Wales in her new role on Sunday. Zelenska is also set to attend the Queen's funeral on behalf of Ukraine on Monday. However, her husband Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is understood to remain in Ukraine. 04 of 05 Sharon Osbourne ITV On Wednesday, Sharon Osbourne joined the long queue and thousands of people to witness the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. "I love the Queen and I came over for this because I'm a royalist and I love the royal family," the former co-host of The Talk show told ITV News during her chat with the outlet. "No matter what would change in this country and, you know, everything changes in life but she never did. And it was just wonderful to have her." 05 of 05 Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire attended the Queen's lying-in-state on Saturday to pay their respects to the late monarch. He also met with King Charles III, in a photo shared by CTV News where Trudeau and the King were seen sitting opposite each other in front of a fire place.