Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Release Their Most Colorful Christmas Card Yet

There's not a Christmas tree or decorative bauble in sight, but Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have released a sweet image on their holiday card this year — complete with flowers, bees and butterflies!

The colorful photo was taken by a staffer during the couple's stay in Birkhall, the prince's Scottish home, in early autumn.

The organic garden and its array of blooms is a haven for insects and wildlife, and something of real pride for conservationist Charles, 72.

When the couple looks back on the past year, like many families, they will have the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating effects in the front of their minds. Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the early weeks of the crisis. His son Prince William was also diagnosed with the virus.

Camilla had to self-isolate in another part of their Scottish country home while Charles was recovering in those early weeks of the pandemic.

The couple did their best to keep up with their charities and interests via telephone and video calls before starting to undertake visits in person when conditions allowed in the early summer.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the royal family has canceled their usual plans of gathering at Sandringham House in Norfolk for Christmas. Charles and Camilla will instead spend the day at their country home Highgrove House, in Gloucestershire and will see Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle at some point over the holiday period.

