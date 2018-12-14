Merry Christmas from Norway! See Princess Mette-Marit in the Royal Family's Festive New Portrait

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for the Norwegian royals!

King Harald and Queen Sonja are front and center in a new family portrait released for the holiday season. The traditional snaps, which also feature the King’s heir Crown Prince Haakon with his family – wife Princess Mette-Marit and their two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 14, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 13 – were taken at the Royal Palace in Oslo on Friday in front of a decked-out Christmas tree.

Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit also took the opportunity to pose for a more intimate photo with their kids. Haakon rests his arm on Prince Sverre Magnus’s shoulder, and both the father and son look dapper in suits and ties. Princess Ingrid Alexandra opted for a dark turtleneck and skirt with tights, while her mother sported a cozy white sweater and flowing black skirt.

Queen Sonja also opted for a white – but added a pop of color with her bright red heels!

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, King Harald, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon, Queen Sonja and Prince Sverre Magnus Hakon Mosvold Larsen/AFP/Getty

The cheerful photo comes just months after Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 45, announced that she has been diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis, which occurs when lung tissue becomes scarred and causes reduced oxygen supply in the blood. There is currently no way to reverse or slow down the damage to the lungs.

“For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what these are in,” Mette-Marit said in a statement. “The condition means that the working capacity will vary. The Crown Prince and I choose to inform about this now, partly because in future there will be a need to plan periods without official program. In connection with treatment and when the disease is more active, this will be necessary.”

The disease is caused by a number of factors, but the Royal Court’s statement said that it’s “not yet clear” if Princess Mette-Marit’s condition “is linked to a more extensive autoimmune disease process or if there are other causes that underlie the lung changes.”

Princess Mette-Marit was a single mother of a son, Marius Borg Høiby, 21, when she married Crown Prince Haakon, the first in line to the Norwegian throne after his father, King Harald V.

The Royal Court stressed that finding the disease early “is favorable considering the prognosis.”

“Although such a diagnosis in times will limit my life, I’m glad that the disease has been discovered so early,” Mette-Marit said in a statement. “My goal is still to work and participate in the official program as much as possible.”