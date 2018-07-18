Designer Behind Meghan Markle's Trench Dress Had to 'Keep Double Checking' It Was Really Hers

Meghan Markle‘s return to supporting Canadian brands in a sleeveless trench dress came as an amazing surprise to the outfit’s designer.

Nina Kharey, Founder & Creative Director of NONIE, was aware that the new royal had few of her pieces in her closet, but that didn’t make it any less exciting to see Meghan step out with husband Prince Harry at an exhibition marking the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela on Tuesday in her design.

“She looked amazing! It’s so surreal — I couldn’t believe it was mine. I had to keep double checking,” Kharey tells PEOPLE. “It’s definitely a good feeling, especially when someone wears it so well. And she’s such a positive woman.”

The woman behind NONIE added that Meghan styled the $825 dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection “perfectly” with a coordinating clutch and heels, simple stud earrings and her signature messy bun.

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The brand also shared a photo of the American actress, who spent time in Toronto filming Suits, on Instagram with a shout out to Meghan’s stylist best friend Jessica Mulroney.

“I have a great relationship with the Mulroneys,” says Kharey. “Jessica is an advocate of Canadian fashion, so I’m sure the team worked together on that.”

RELATED: Inside Meghan Markle’s Friendship with Stylist BFF Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney George Pimentel/WireImage

Kharey says she’s impressed with how Meghan has blended her personal fashion sense with the restrictions of royal style.

“To be thrown into the royal family and this huge role that she has, I think with the resources she has and her own knowledge of what she likes to wear and what makes her feel confident and bring out the best version of herself, she’s been able to refine that style,” says Kharey. “She knows what will feel good on her and what will look the part – I think she’s been doing amazingly well with her style and it’s just getting more refined.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle’s Best Friend (and Honorary Maid of Honor) Jessica Mulroney Chops Off Her Hair

As for Meghan’s protocol-breaking choices, like bare shoulders at her Trooping the Colour debut? Kharey thinks she’s changing the rules — much like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

“I think for women now in the 21st century, it’s okay to push that boundary. I don’t personally think that she’s hurting anyone by showing some shoulder,” she says. “She has Princess Diana paving the way for that as well. I think it’s actually a little refreshing that she knows herself so strongly that she’s able to confidently wear what she wants to wear.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shutterstock

Kharey says she’s been so busy that she hasn’t even had time to notice if the “Meghan Markle effect” is in full swing, but she’s thrilled that the newlywed is bringing attention to Canadian designers.

“That’s what we work so hard for and then that one person believes in what you are doing, that’s all you need,” she explains. “It’s pretty amazing for us little guys.”