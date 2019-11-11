No, Meghan Markle Did Not Bring Archie on Her Whirlwind N.Y.C. Trip to See Serena Williams

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie Toby Melville/PA Images

Meghan Markle’s visit to New York in September to watch good friend Serena Williams play at the US Open final was a solo trip.

Despite new reports that the royal mom brought her then 4-month-old son Archie on her quick weekend trip to N.Y.C. in early September, palace sources tell PEOPLE that Meghan and Prince Harry’s son Archie did not travel to the U.S.

William recently opened up about her friendship with Meghan, telling Access Hollywood: “She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn’t have done that. That kind of goes to show you what an amazing person she is.”

Serena’s comments were likely misinterpreted, as palace sources tell PEOPLE that Meghan made the trip on her own while Archie was at home in Windsor with dad Harry. Williams maybe have been referring to the fact that Meghan made the whirlwind trip despite having a newborn.

Upon her arrival on Sept. 6, Meghan was spotted at a yoga class in the West Village neighborhood in N.Y.C. The Duchess of Sussex joined a surprisingly full yoga class of up to 60 people that evening.

“There were lots of sweet, knowing smiles” among some of the respectful patrons, a source told PEOPLE.

Meghan boarded a commercial flight from London to N.Y.C. so she could cheer on her close friend Williams at the final against Bianca Andreescu. Williams ended up losing the match against Andreescu, but Meghan showed her support from the stands during the entire set.

Meghan first met Williams at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami where they immediately hit it off. Last summer, the tennis pro and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who both attended the royal wedding, joined Meghan to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot, England. Williams also helped throw a baby shower for her friend in N.Y.C.earlier this year.

“I call her, text her anytime, crying, upset—she’s always there. Doesn’t matter what she’s going through, she just sets time away, and she’s just so amazing,” Williams said.

Meghan’s closest friends echoed Williams’ sentiments earlier this year when they opened up about what she’s like as a friend.

“Whenever something good is happening in my life, she celebrates with me first, and when there’s a hardship, she’s there with Kleenex and a shoulder and a glass of wine and the best chat and a book that will help pull me out of wherever I am,” a close confidante told PEOPLE.

Added a friend and former colleague: “She will stop whatever she’s doing and laugh with you and cry with you.”