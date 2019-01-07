Nicole Kidman Sported Kate Middleton's Favorite Ponytail Hair Hack at the Golden Globes

Nicole Kidman is putting a bow on it – just like Kate Middleton!

The 51-year-old actress hopped on the latest (and easiest!) hair trend at the Golden Globes on Sunday as she walked the red carpet with husband Keith Urban: polishing off her hairstyle with a velvet bow. The chic accessory adorned Kidman’s blonde locks pulled back into a low bun, with a section on front left loose and curled to frame the star’s face.

Bows have become a cute way to spruce up a simple ‘do for celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Margot Robbie and Mandy Moore – and the style has a royal fan in Kate. The royal mom of three, 36, recently sported the look twice in one week, for a visit to the University College London to learn about neuroscience research affecting children as well as a joint engagement with Prince William. For both appearances, she pulled her hair back into a practical ponytail, dressed up with a black velvet hair tie.

Nicole Kidman VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Kate Middleton Aaron Chown/PA Images/Getty

Kate Middleton Karwai Tang/WireImage

Not only is Kidman and Kate’s shared hair hack adorable, it’s super easy and inexpensive to replicate. For a do-it-yourself feel, achieve the look by buying a spool of ribbon in your preferred width and color from a store like Michael’s (this 3/8-in. spool is $3.99) or Target (this one is 1.5-in. for $6). You can tie it directly into your bun or ponytail or hot-glue it to a craft-store barrette.

Kate Middleton's headbands Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty (2); REX/Shutterstock

Kate has also been sporting another new hairstyle: ditching hats and traditional fascinators for dressed-up headbands. (Perhaps Kidman can bring the whimsical head-toppers to the Oscars red carpet?)