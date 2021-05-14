Nicki Minaj Is 'Obsessing' Over The Crown — and Has Seen Every Episode 'at Least 5 Times'
"I can't get enough of Claire Foy's perfect face," the rapper said
The Crown can add rap royalty to their fanbase.
Nicki Minaj raved about the Netflix hit in a letter to fans on her official website.
"My darlings, as I complete this album & documentary, I am also obsessing over 'The Crown' on Netflix," she wrote. "The great Kenya Barris recommended I watch it & I've been hooked ever since."
Minaj, 38, continued, "It's safe to say I've watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each. Lol. Yikes. I know."
The rapper went on to praise Claire Foy, the actress who portrayed Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons, by saying, "I can't get enough of Claire Foy's perfect face. I want to eat it. It just does the right thing in every single scene."
She also applauded Gillian Anderson's portrayal of Margaret Thatcher, Olivia Colman as the Queen and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret — and gave a special compliment to Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in season 3 and 4.
"He's a tad hunkier than the real Prince ever was — and yes, I just used the word "hunkier,' " she wrote.
Minaj is not alone — Iggy Azalea has tweeted about the Netflix drama, and even royals have admitted to watching it.
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie called the show "beautiful" in 2017, and the monarch's grandson-in-law Mike Tindall joked that he needed to "catch up" on the series earlier this year.
Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the show's first two seasons, perviously said that Eugenie has even confirmed that the Queen herself has seen it.
"A friend of mine was at a party and didn't know anyone, so he sidled up to this group who were talking about The Crown, when one said, 'Well, my granny watches it and really likes it,' " Kirby told Vanity Fair. "It slowly dawned on him that the girl was Eugenie and her granny was the Queen."