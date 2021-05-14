"I can't get enough of Claire Foy's perfect face," the rapper said

Nicki Minaj Is 'Obsessing' Over The Crown — and Has Seen Every Episode 'at Least 5 Times'

The Crown can add rap royalty to their fanbase.

Nicki Minaj raved about the Netflix hit in a letter to fans on her official website.

"My darlings, as I complete this album & documentary, I am also obsessing over 'The Crown' on Netflix," she wrote. "The great Kenya Barris recommended I watch it & I've been hooked ever since."

Minaj, 38, continued, "It's safe to say I've watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each. Lol. Yikes. I know."

The rapper went on to praise Claire Foy, the actress who portrayed Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons, by saying, "I can't get enough of Claire Foy's perfect face. I want to eat it. It just does the right thing in every single scene."

the-crown Claire Foy in The Crown | Credit: Robert Viglasky/Netflix

She also applauded Gillian Anderson's portrayal of Margaret Thatcher, Olivia Colman as the Queen and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret — and gave a special compliment to Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in season 3 and 4.

Margaret Thatcher (GILLIAN ANDERSON) The Crown Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher | Credit: Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

"He's a tad hunkier than the real Prince ever was — and yes, I just used the word "hunkier,' " she wrote.

Minaj is not alone — Iggy Azalea has tweeted about the Netflix drama, and even royals have admitted to watching it.

Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in the show's first two seasons, perviously said that Eugenie has even confirmed that the Queen herself has seen it.