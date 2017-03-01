New Royal Baby Is Born — and He Has a Special Connection to Grace Kelly!
The Monaco royal family is celebrating the birth of a new royal baby!
Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo welcomed their first child — a son — early Tuesday at Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco, PEOPLE confirms. The baby’s name has not yet been revealed.
The royal baby, whose great-grandmother is the late Princess Grace — is the fourth grandchild for Princess Caroline, who happily celebrated her son’s lavish wedding to the Italian heiress in July 2015.
Casiraghi, nephew of Monaco’s Prince Albert, is currently 7th in line of Monaco’s succession.
Italian journalist Borromeo, 31, entered the hospital early Monday evening. Reports of the birth first flurried over social media on Tuesday when Brorromeo’s older sister, Matilde, posted an Instagram picture of the view from the hospital’s maternity ward, with the caption: “28/2/2017 new day in the calendar of my family.”
Borromeo and Casiraghi, 29, met in college and have been together since 2008. Their wedding, an elaborate two-stage event across two-countries extravaganza was a royal highlight in the summer of 2015.
Borromeo is expected to make her first post-baby appearance later this month at Monaco’s annual Bal de la Rose — a lavish royal ball.
In January, Prince Albert told PEOPLE his sister Caroline was looking forward to the birth of another grandson.
“She’s a very good mother, and probably an even better grandmother now if that’s possible,” Albert said. “She really raised her kids well. Without a father for many years, that’s important. I’m incredibly proud of her children and to have them turn out as they have — that’s a tribute to her.”
Caroline’s eldest son Andrea Casiraghi and wife Tatiana are parents to 4-year-old son, Sacha, and 2-year-old daughter, India. Caroline’s daughter Charlotte has a 3-yearold son named Raphael.