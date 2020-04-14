New Portraits of Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Heirs Released to Mark Her 80th Birthday

Image zoom Per Morten Abrahamsen

Make way for Queen Margrethe and her heirs!

On Tuesday, the Danish royal family released new portraits of Queen Margrethe, her son Crown Prince Frederik and grandson Prince Christian on its official Instagram account in honor of the monarch’s upcoming birthday. The Queen will turn 80 on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The images, which were taken by Per Morten Abrahamsen in the fall and winter of 2019, feature the Queen wearing a long-sleeved purple dress with a floral brooch posing with Frederik, 51, and Christian, 14, in coordinating suits at Christian IX’s Mansion at Amalienborg as well as at Fredensborg Castle. The photos were the first three in a series of new portraits of the Queen and her family.

RELATED: Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik Comes Out of Shoulder Surgery Following Ski Accident

Image zoom Crown Prince Frederik, Queen Margrethe and Prince Christian Per Morten Abrahamsen

“Today, the first three images are published in a new art portrait series on the occasion of Her Majesty the Queen’s impending 80th birthday,” the caption said in Danish.

“The portraits were taken by photographer Per Morten Abrahamsen, and the series includes both generational portraits of the Queen along with His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and His Royal Highness Prince Christian as well as individual portraits of the Queen,” it continued.

All the events planned to commemorate Queen’s 80th birthday throughout the month of April were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. On March 12, the Danish royal court released a statement announcing the news.

RELATED: Denmark’s Royal Family Is Returning Home from Switzerland Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom Crown Prince Frederik, Queen Margrethe and Prince Christian Per Morten Abrahamsen

“In light of the spread of COVID-19 and the consequences of this for the society, The Queen has decided to cancel all of the Royal Danish House’s planned activities and events in connection with the upcoming 80th birthday in April,” the statement read. “The royal family’s participation in other items on the official program in the coming weeks is also cancelled.”

Regarding the cancellation of all of the Danish royal family’s events and the coronavirus crisis, the Queen also released a statement.

RELATED: Denmark’s Princess Mary Sends Heartfelt Message to Homeland of Australia as They Battle Wildfires

Image zoom Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

“Denmark and the international community stand in a very difficult situation right now. We all have a special responsibility to show consideration for each other and together contribute to helping Denmark successfully get through the very big challenges the country faces,” she said in the announcement. “I therefore appeal that we all follow the government’s and the authorities’ directions and take care of each other.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

She continued, “I would like to direct a heartfelt thank you to the Danish healthcare personnel and the authorities, institutions, businesses and individuals displaying great decisive action and care for the Danish people so that we, together, can get through this difficult time.”

Additionally, in honor of her birthday, Queen Margrethe traditionally receives flowers from her supporters every year. However, this year, she ask that people send a bouquet to older citizens who may be facing a difficult time instead.

New images in the portrait series will be released every morning from April 14 through the Queen’s actual birthday on April 16.