Netherlands' Queen Máxima Is Dripping in Diamonds and Emeralds for Irish State Visit

Ireland is known as the “Emerald Isle” — and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands seems to have let the nickname inspire her glamorous look while visiting the country!

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima arrived Wednesday for a three-day state visit to Ireland, and their first day was capped off with a state dinner at Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence and principal workplace of the president of Ireland.

The royal mom of three, 48, wore a stunning gown by Jan Taminiau in green, the color popularly associated with her host country. She completed her look with emerald accessories — including a glittering tiara.

Queen Maxima Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

The Dutch Emerald Parure Tiara was created using family emeralds in 1899 and given to Queen Wilhelmina as a present from her mother, Queen Emma, according to the Court Jeweller. Originally there were six emeralds on the tiara, however, two were removed and repurposed to make a set of earrings.

The popular tiara is versatile and can also be worn with the emeralds replaced by diamonds or pearls. Princess Annemarie wore the pearl setting for her 2010 wedding.

Queen Máxima also wore emerald earrings and the emerald parure brooch from the emerald parure, worn as a pendant on a diamond necklace and capped with the large cabochon emerald pendant.

She also wore a emerald bracelet.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

Both King Willem-Alexander and President Michael D. Higgins made speeches at the glamorous evening event.

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, President Michael Higgins of Ireland and his wife Sabrina Higgins

Royal fans recently saw another emerald tiara take the spotlight: Princess Eugenie borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoschnik Tiara from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for her October wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

The striking headpiece was originally made by Boucheron for society figure and philanthropist Dame Margaret Helen Greville in 1919, giving the tiara its name. After Greville’s death in 1942, it was handed down to the Queen Mother and subsequently on her death, the collection passed down to the Queen.

Princess Eugenie ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images

Constructed of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pave set in platinum with six emeralds on either side (the center one reportedly a whopping 93.7 karats), the bandeau tiara was in the “kokoshnik” style that was popular in the Russian court at the early 19th century. Eugenie teamed her extravagant “something borrowed” with a matching pair of diamond and emerald drop earrings, a gift from her now-husband.