Get to know the new roundup of royals!

Netflix's fifth season of The Crown is releasing soon and an entirely new crop of talent is stepping into the royal roles ahead of its Nov. 9 premiere.

Although most of the British royals have already been portrayed in prior seasons, the streamer has continued its decision to replace the actors with new additions to reflect the changing decades covered by the series. This season is expected to kick off in the early '90s and cover the dramatic breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

The season 5 storyline may focus in part on 1992, which the Queen declared to be an "annus horribilis" (Latin for "horrible year"). It was the year in which three of her four children were separated from their spouses and a devastating fire hit Windsor Castle.

Imelda Staunton, who embodies Queen Elizabeth in The Crown's fifth installment, was the first cast member to be announced in January 2020. Olivia Colman, who iconically portrayed the royal in the season prior and won an Emmy Award for her work, kindly praised the newcomer, saying Staunton has "already got a much better walk than me."

Keep scrolling to see everyone who's cast in The Crown season 5.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix; Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

Staunton, known for her work as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films and Lady Bagshaw in Downton Abbey, plays Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth installment of The Crown. She succeeds Claire Foy and Colman, who played younger versions of the monarch in the seasons prior.

Staunton's portrayal of the Queen is different from seasons past because she's playing a more contemporary version, an aspect that the actress has previously described as an "extra challenge" since she's "the Queen that we're a little more familiar with."

Despite the pressures of fulfilling a role that has already been so well executed by the actresses before her, Staunton previously told Netflix that she "will do [her] utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set."

The first-look photo of Staunton in character was released in July 2021. Since then, the streamer has released a handful of official season 5 images revealing the new cast in their respective characters.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Jonathan Pryce; Prince Philip Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jonathan Pryce, known for his work on Game of Thrones and Pirates of the Caribbean, plays Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, in The Crown season 5. He succeeds Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith who embodied the Duke of Edinburgh in seasons prior.

The royal role marks the actor's second time working with Netflix, following his stint in The Two Popes. Pryce previously told Netflix that his previous experience has given him "the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip."

One year after the casting decision was announced, Pryce was seen on set in character. He was spotted filming carriage driving scenes, one of Prince Philip's favorite activities. Philip picked up carriage driving in the 1970s and competed in the sport for many years, continuing to do it well into his retirement from royal life.

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Dominic West; Prince Charles David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dominic West, best known for his lead roles on shows such as The Wire and The Affair, plays Prince Charles (now King Charles III) in The Crown season 5. He is the eldest of Elizabeth and Prince Philip's children and the heir apparent. He succeeds Josh O'Connor who played the future king in seasons 3 and 4.

When West first learned he nabbed the part, he "kept telling the producers that they had cast the wrong person" because he "didn't look anything like [King Charles]." This he knew for a fact since he had previously met the royal himself in real-life!

The new season of The Crown will explore the dissolution of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' marriage. The official season 5 trailer features a voiceover from Queen Elizabeth summing up the year that saw their separation.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Keith Bernstein/Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Elizabeth Debicki, known for her roles in The Great Gatsby and The Night Manager, plays Princess Diana of Wales in the fifth installment of The Crown. Her portrayal succeeds Emma Corrin who embodied the royal in the season prior.

Season 4 left off as Charles and Diana reached an irreparable breaking point in their marriage. Now, the new season will explore the dissolution of their marriage. Netflix shared an official first look of Debicki as the princess opposite West as Charles on Aug. 17.

The Australian actress described the role as an honor: "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

Netflix released seven more official images on Oct. 14, one of which featured Debicki's Diana and West's Charles on a boat with a young Prince Williams and Prince Harry. The role of a young William will be played in part by Rufus Kampa and Senan West, the teenage son of Dominic West. Meanwhile, Will Powell is cast as a young Harry for at least part of season 5.

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla Parker Bowles and Olivia Williams. Splash; Mrs E Wilson/Shutterstock

Olivia Williams, known for her work in The Father and Rushmore, plays Camilla Parker Bowles (now Camilla, Queen Consort), wife of Charles in season 5 of The Crown. The British actress succeeds Emerald Fennell, who played the role of Camilla in seasons three and four.

In February, images were captured of Williams dressed the part on set, bearing a striking resemblance to the future Duchess of Cornwall. Wearing a long green coat, the actress sported Camilla's signature bob cut.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon

Keith Bernstein/Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Lesley Manville, known for her Oscar-nominated role on Phantom Thread, plays Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon in the fifth season of The Crown. She succeeds Helena Bonham-Carter and Vanessa Kirby who embodied Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister in the four seasons prior.

"I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down," Manville said in a quote shared on The Crown's Twitter account.

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

Keith Bernstein/Netflix, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Claudia Harrison, known for her roles in The IT Crowd and The Cat's Meow, plays Princess Anne, Elizabeth and Philip's second child and only daughter in The Crown's fifth season. The actress succeeds Erin Doherty, who played the monarch's daughter in seasons 3 and 4.

In August 2021, Harrison was spotted filming scenes for the royal drama in Scotland alongside Staunton. The actresses both wore headscarves as they filmed on a boat. Since then, Netflix has released an official first-look photo of the actress in character laughing at a party.

Johnny Lee Miller as former Prime Minister John Major

Netflix, Fiona Hanson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

Johnny Lee Miller, known for his roles in Hackers and BBC's Eli Stone, plays Prime Minister John Major in The Crown season 5. His 1990 to 1997 tenure confirms the years the season will cover.

Netflix's first-look images feature a shot of Miller looking pensive in character. The Crown's creator Peter Morgan said, "I think Jonny Lee Miller is an absolute triumph in the role and a real surprise."

James Murray as Prince Andrew

ITV/Shutterstock, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

James Murray, known for his role on the BBC series Cutting It, plays Prince Andrews in the fifth season of The Crown. He succeeds Tom Byrne, who portrayed a younger version of Elizabeth and Philip's third child in the season prior. Prince Andrews, the Duke of York was in his twenties when he last appeared in the royal drama.

First-look images obtained by Daily Mail in August 2021 showcased Murray in the royal role for the first time. He was spotted in a grey suit and brown wig opposite Harrison's Princess Anne on set in England.

Sam Woolf as Prince Edward

Sam Woolf/twitter, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Sam Woolf, known for his roles in C.B. Strike and Humans, plays Prince Edward in The Crown season 5. He succeeds Angus Imrie who played Elizabeth and Philip's fourth and youngest child in the season prior. Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, his acting alma mater, confirmed the casting news on Twitter on Oct. 17.