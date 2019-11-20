Netflix Jokes 'No Spoilers!' for The Crown on Queen and Prince Philip's 72nd Wedding Anniversary

Netflix may be a little worried that the royal family is spoiling the plot for their acclaimed series The Crown.

Queen Elizabeth, 93, and her husband, Prince Philip, 98, celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Wednesday. As the royal couple received well wishes for their marriage milestone, Netflix chimed in with their own cheeky comment.

“HEY! NO SPOILERS!!!” the streaming service jokingly tweeted from their official account, referring to The Crown series. Netflix shared the tweet with a screenshot of the Twitter trending section which featured a headline about the Queen and Philip’s wedding anniversary.

The third season of the hit show dropped this weekend, covering the Queen and royal family from 1964 to 1976.

Members of the royal family honored the special day on social media.

“Happy anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh! On this day, seventy-two years ago, they were married at Westminster Abbey,” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry captioned a smiling black and white photo of the prince’s grandparents riding in an open-air carriage on the SussexRoyal Instagram account. “Many congratulations!”

Kate Middleton and Prince William also celebrated the royal pair and opted to include two photos in their social media tribute. First, a black and white throwback shot from the couple’s first post-wedding appearance during their honeymoon, in which they smile at each other and link arms. A second photo shows the Queen and Prince Philip more recently, but still sharing a laugh.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 72nd Wedding Anniversary!” they wrote on the Kensington Royal account.

The Crown‘s new season stars Olivia Coleman, who takes over the role as the Queen from Claire Foy, along with Tobias Menzies (of Game of Thrones and Outlander), who replaces Matt Smith as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter, who takes takes over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby.

The season also stars Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Season 4 of the Netflix series is already filming, with actress Emma Corrin playing the coveted role of Princess Diana.

The couple spent their 72nd anniversary apart —Philip is at Sandringham, Norfolk, about 110 miles from London, where the Queen is based as part of her working week. The monarch has duties in London, and Philip, who retired from royal duty in August 2017, has been resting at the estate’s Wood Farm. There, renovations were undertaken several years ago to make it easier to live in for a man of his age.

The Queen spent some of Wednesday holding audiences with the ambassadors of the Republic of Suriname and the Kyrgyz Republic.