Netflix is promoting The Crown as a "fictional dramatization" as discussions over the blur between reality and entertainment continue.

The streamer included a disclaimer to The Crown's season 5 trailer on YouTube and the drama's Netflix page. "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign," the statement says.

Netflix dropped The Crown's season 5 trailer on Thursday, two and a half weeks before the royal drama hits queues on Nov. 9. The show's latest chapter is set to spotlight the 1990s, a turbulent time that included the dissolution of Princess Diana and Prince Charles's marriage, the escalation of his relationship with the future Queen Camilla, the 1992 fire at Windsor Castle and Diana's BBC Panorama interview.

This week, Dame Judi Dench penned an open letter to The Times, making the case that Netflix would be "cruelly unjust" not to preface each episode with a statement pointing out that the program is a work of historical fiction.

"The time has come for Netflix to reconsider — for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve their own reputation in the eyes of their British subscribers," the Oscar winner, 87, wrote in part.

On Thursday's episode of The View, the cohosts debated whether the platform should add a disclaimer explaining that The Crown is a fictionalized version of events involving the British royal family. Joy Behar argued that disclaimers weren't necessary, as the show takes artistic license.

Behar began, "This dame disagrees with Dame Judi Dench because they tell you at the top that it is not a documentary, and if you have a brain, you can figure out that the writers have used history."

"If it's documented history, then we can believe it, but we're not going to believe a conversation that's going on in the bedroom of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Nobody was there but the two of them, so you don't believe that part," the cohost continued, as the audience laughed. "But the historical part, you believe."

Her cohost Sunny Hostin disagreed and said she felt that Netflix was obligated to add disclaimers as this season will cover sensitive events like Diana's tragic death.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown. Netflix/YouTube

Chiming in, Whoopi Goldberg echoed that the situation shifts when entertainment is inspired by real people and families.

"I think also what happens is, on one side, we say, 'Well, there's family members.' We talked about it with [Jeffrey] Dahmer," Goldberg interjected. "Should they have talked to the family members? But they didn't talk to the family members, because they know the family members are going to say, 'Please don't do that.' "

"When you make historical fiction, you have to be careful. You have to pay attention to what you're doing," the EGOT winner, 66, concluded.

Season 5 of The Crown debuts on Nov. 9 on Netflix.