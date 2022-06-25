Nacho Figueras' Wife Delfina Blaquier Pens Sweet Message to 'PWife' Meghan Markle: 'Love You My Darling'

"My sister ❤️, my now fellow 'pwife' (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this 😂," Blaquier wrote on Instagram Friday

Delfina Balquier (left) with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they arrive for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor. (Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has made quite an impression on Delfina Blaquier!

Blaquier, whose husband Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras founded the Los Padres polo team, wrote a sweet message to the Duchess of Sussex, 40, after the pair spent some time together while supporting Prince Harry and the team as they participated in a match at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in California.

"M- Looking forward to many more of these times with you and H. Getting to spend time together over these 2 months was so special. I wish everyone new [sic] you the way you are," she wrote, adding, "My sister ❤️, my now fellow "pwife" (polo wife) -genius of you to come up with this 😂."

"Can't wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time. You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, bc you have a big one and it's a beautiful one. I love you my darling ❤️," she added.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Meghan Duchess of Sussex (L) and Delfina Figueras arrive for the Sentebale Polo 2018 held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry, 37, alongside Figueras, played in the semi-final against Folded Hills last Saturday. However, their hope to battle in the final did not come to fruition after their team ultimately lost the match on Friday.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry was spotted at a polo game with Figueras and their teammates playing against Dundee II. The match, which was open to the public, ended with the opposing team winning by 12-8. Markle was reportedly not in attendance at the event.

Markle received another sweet message earlier this week after she praised the work of women campaigning for safer gun laws — and sent them some "delicious and appreciated" treats to keep them fueled, along with a sweet note.

"@MomsDemand volunteers and staff have been working around the clock for weeks, so it was moving to receive such a supportive note - and snacks! - from the Duchess of Sussex today," Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action shared on Twitter along with a photo of the note.

Watts later followed up with another tweet: "Lots of questions about the snacks! Donuts, bagels w/the works, coffee, cookies, etc… Delicious and appreciated."

Meghan's note was on stationery featuring her royal monogram, a simple cursive "M" topped by a crown.

"Good afternoon ladies!" the mom of two — son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1 — wrote. "To each of you and your fearless leader, Shannon, a huge thank you for the work you are doing to keep our kids, families, and communities safe."