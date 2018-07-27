Nacho Figueras Has a Hilarious Comeback to Third-Wheeling Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t afraid to show some PDA following a charity polo match — and Harry’s pal Nacho Figueras practically photobombed the romantic moment!

Meghan and Harry shared a congratulatory kiss after handing over the winning trophy to Figueras at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday. Though Figueras appeared to offer the award to Harry, the royal was a bit preoccupied — making for a hilarious shot of the athlete third-wheeling the newlywed couple during their kiss.

Figueras poked fun at himself for the semi-awkward moment, sharing a photo on Instagram with the caption, “When you wished the trophy would turn into a violin.”

He added, “What an incredible love story. 🙌🙌🙌”

Harry’s polo pal tells PEOPLE he’s a big fan of the Duchess of Sussex and the duo’s relationship.

“She’s lovely, she’s wonderful. I’m very happy for her, for Harry,” the ambassador for the Sentebale charity says. “They’re both lucky to have found each other and have this new chapter of their life.”

Asked if the couple are enjoying married life, he tells PEOPLE, “I think so. They seem very, very happy.”

Figueras also tells PEOPLE that the new royal is learning more about one of Harry’s favorite sports, of which she’s already attended several games this year.

“It was great. She said that she enjoyed the game,” the polo player said. “We watched the game with my wife which is wonderful because she could learn more about the game.”

And even though he’s a star athlete, Figueras is glad to be on the same team as Harry.

“It was great that I played with Harry. We normally play against each other at this kind of event so I am very happy that we are now being able to play together,” he says. “We had a good time. It was a good day for Sentebale, and we won which never hurts.”

Meghan and Harry’s moment of PDA came at the end of a game in the sun, which saw Harry’s Sentebale St. Regis team won 5-4 as the afternoon raised money for his charity for vulnerable children in the African country of Lesotho. Harry, 33, scored twice for his team in the first half, contributing to their victory.

As the teams departed, Meghan, 36, affectionately rubbed her husband’s back and the couple — who wed in May — joined hands and walked away.

• Reporting by SIMON PERRY