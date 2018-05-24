Meghan Markle Streamed This 'Chill' Spotify Playlist While Getting Ready for the Royal Wedding

So many stars love to listen to Beyoncé to get pumped for a red carpet or big event. But for her wedding day, Meghan Markle chose a more subdued playlist.

While she got ready, the bride-to-be streamed 1950s, chilled music via Spotify, Meghan’s wedding makeup artist and longtime friend Daniel Martin tells PEOPLE.

“She was off her phone and playing music,” Martin says. “It was just us catching up and asking about mutual friends. Harry was out while we had our time together.”

Examples of artists who fall into that category include Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, The Drifters, Buddy Holly, Four Tops, The Platters and Ben E. King, the singer behind “Stand By Me,” which a gospel choir sang during Meghan and Prince Harry‘s ceremony at St. George’s Chapel.

The Suits star’s musical choices and low-key wedding prep matched her classic wedding day look, which included a timeless silk Givency gown, natural makeup and a “loose” messy bun.

Before Markle, 36, walked down the aisle, “She didn’t seem nervous,” Martin continues. “She was very cool. She was regular Meghan. I think we were nervous but we didn’t want to make her nervous so it was very chilled. Of course brides have nerves but if we didn’t put so much expectation on it, it wouldn’t have made her nervous. It was very easy.”

The classic feel continued throughout the day, with “Stand By Me” at the ceremony and the Atlantic Soul Orchestra playing at the evening reception at Frogmore House. The London-based band cranked out Motown hits like “My Girl” and selection of Stevie Wonder favorites.