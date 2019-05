Queen Elizabeth never lets the weather interrupt a royal engagement thanks to Fulton, a British brand who have been making umbrellas since 1956. A fan of their see-through Birdcage design, the brand which has a royal warrant is the umbrella of choice for many royals but it’s only the Queen who gets hers made bespoke, trimmed with the exact same color as her outfit.

