18 Regal Mother's Day Gifts Inspired by Real-Life Royal Moms
From Kate Middleton to Queen Elizabeth, products loved by your favorite royal moms are also the perfect present for the queens in your life
Meghan's Sun Hat
With kids running around, your own sunscreen application is easily forgotten on a summer day outdoors. Take a cue from Meghan, who loves oversized straw hats for sun protection (even when speaking with Gloria Steinem!).
Buy It! Janessa Leone Serena hat, $356
Get the Look!
Will and Bear River Sand, $119
Gigi Pip Camilla Fedora, $84
Asos Straw Boater, $23
Kate's On-the-Go Makeup
If there's room for this beauty staple in royal mom of three Kate's tiny purses, there's room in any diaper bag.
Buy It! Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector, $25
Get the Look!
Nars Lip Gloss, $17
Bare Minerals Gen Nude Buttercream Lip Gloss, $15
Milani Keep It Full Nourishing Lip Plumper, $9
Princess Eugenie's Practical Headpiece
To introduce son August Philip Hawke to the world, Princess Eugenie sported an accessory all moms are familiar with: a headband. Not only does the accessory keep mothers without hair falling into their eyes, but it gives any outfit an instant upgrade.
Buy It! Jennifer Behr's Thada Headband in Velvet, $225.
Get the Look!
Madewell Padded Headband, $13
Free People Mini Molly Headband, $20
Hairology Velvet Puffy Headband, $10
Camilla's Practical Accessory
Mom and grandmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has been tracking her steps using a Fitbit, which she wears during royal engagements.
Buy It! Fitbit Charge 4, $130
Meghan's Go-To Scent
The Duchess of Sussex loves Diptyque candles so much that she used them to scent her 2018 royal wedding. Nowadays, they have a spot in her California home.
Buy It! Diptyque Candle, $68
Princess Sofia's Cozy Beanie
Princess Diana's Crewneck Sweaters
Princess Diana knew how to send a message through her wardrobe, like her infamous black sheep sweater. But her casual style is perfect for moms on the go, who know the value of layering.
Buy It! Warm & Wonderful X Rowing Blazers Women's Sheep Sweater, $295
Get the Look!
Asos Oversized Sheep Sweater, $43
Zara Jacquard Knit Sweater, $50
13th Street Design Crewneck Sweatshirt, $38
Meghan's Cookbook
Meghan wrote the foreword to this cookbook, created to benefit the community affected by the Grenfell Tower fire — and there's a tasty reason it became a best-seller around the world. Even the kids will love the recipes!
Buy It! Together: Our Community Cookbook, $15
The Queen's Favorite Polish
The Queen, a mother of four, prefers royal women to wear light pink and tan shades when it comes to nail colors — and the polish with the royal seal of approval goes to Essie's "Ballet Slippers."
Buy It! Essie "Ballet Slippers," $9
Get the Look!
Dior Diorlisse Abricot Nail Care in Snow Pink, $28
OPI Nail Polish in Passion, $9
Sally Hansen Insta-Dry Nail Color In a Blush, $5
Kate's Family Necklace
Kate has been spotted wearing a personalized necklace to keep her kids (and a "W" for Prince William!) close at all times.
Buy It! The Duchess Necklace by Merci Mamam, $155
Zara's Statement Sunnies
Mom of three — two daughters and a new baby boy — Zara Tindall loves spending time outdoors with her kids, so it's no surprise that she has several pairs of fashionable sunglasses.
Buy It! Illesteva Leonard Sunglasses, $177
Get the Look!
Krewe St. Louis Classics, $275
Madewell Indio Sunglasses, $55
Knockaround Mary Janes, $30
Princess Eugenie's Favorite Mascara
$29In a 2016 Harper's Bazaar interview, new mom Princess Eugenie raved about "genius" Charlotte Tilbury's mascara, adding that she often does her makeup in the car.
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara, $29
Princess Beatrice-Inspired Bookmark
Parents know it's difficult to find reading time, so a bookmark is necessary when it comes to those inevitable distractions. Why not have stepmom Princess Beatrice hold your reading place?
Buy It! Princess Beatrice Bookmark, $4
Princess Diana Pop Art
The People's Princess is a welcomed addition to just about any room in a mom's house, from her closet to her work space.
Buy It! Princess Diana Pop Art, $26+
Royal Bride Guide
Before they were mothers, they were royal brides! This print is the ultimate infographic on royal wedding dressings.
Buy It! Royal Wedding Print, $22+
Queen's Stand-In
The ultimate party guest is here! Not only will any mom get a laugh at this Queen cut-out, but who better to keep a busy parent company?
Buy It! Queen Elizabeth Cardboard Cutout, $55