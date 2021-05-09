Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Celebrate Mother's Day by Donating to L.A.-Based Charity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating Mother's Day in the U.S.

Although Mother's Day in the U.K. already took place on March 14, Meghan is marking the holiday in her home state of California and honoring a local charity. "In honor of Mother's Day, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are recognizing the work of Harvest Home, a Los Angeles–based organization that uplifts expectant mothers who are experiencing homelessness," read a statement on their Archewell Foundation website Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Through Archewell Foundation, The Duke and Duchess' mission is to demonstrate compassion in action, spark supportive and connected communities, and build a more equitable and just future. Their aim is to ensure that parents, of every makeup and all walks of life, have the support they need to raise families that thrive," the statement continued. "With this mission in mind, Archewell Foundation, along with Procter & Gamble are fulfilling Harvest Home's online wish list for the women they serve, including diapers for a year and cleaning supplies to stock the shelves at Harvest Home's first facility as well as their new home in progress. From all of us at Team Archewell, Happy Mother's Day. May we all recognize and support the expectant mothers, as well as all mothers, in our lives and communities every day in the year ahead."

Mother's Day is extra special for Meghan this year as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby girl this summer. They are also proud parents to son Archie, who turned 2 earlier this week.

In 2018, just days after welcoming Archie, Meghan and Harry chose Mother's Day as the occasion to share a new photo of their son on their now-defunct Instagram page. The image showed their son's adorable feet being lovingly cradled by his mother.

In an extra touching salute, the photo also paid tribute to Harry's late mother Princess Diana. In the image, taken at Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, Diana's favorite flower, forget-me-nots, can be seen in the background.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

"Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you," the caption read.

"Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex," the post continued. "Quote from 'lands': my mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived."

Archie Meghan Markle Prince Harry Duke Duchess Sussex Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

It's likely that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, will also take part in the family's Mother's Day celebrations. She lives in Los Angeles, not far from Meghan and Harry's home in Montecito.

Meghan, 39, announced this week that she wrote a children's book. The Bench — which explores the bond between fathers and sons as seen through a mother's eyes — will be published on June 8.

In a press release, Meghan explained that the book was inspired by a Father's Day poem she wrote for Prince Harry.