Most Glam Royal Family! Spain's Queen Letizia and Her Daughters Dazzle in New Portraits

Image zoom King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain Spanish Royal House

Spain’s Royal Family owns the spotlight in a series of new portraits released Tuesday to celebrate the new year.

King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters Princess Leonor, 14, and Infanta Sofia, 12, dazzle in the images shot by photographer Estela de Castro inside the Royal Palace in Madrid. The stylish royal mom stuns in a pink Carolina Herrera floral embroidered gown she debuted at the enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito back in October.

As with that event, Letizia, 47, teams the gown with the equally dazzling Fleur de Lys tiara — nicknamed “La Buena” (“The Good One”), which she first wore in February 2017.

Letizia also donned the tiara — which features three entwined Fleur de Lys set in platinum — for a state dinner at Buckingham Palace later that year alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and fellow glam royal mom Princess Kate, who wore a stunning pale pink lace Marchesa gown with two pieces that were once favorites of Princess Diana’s: A pair of pearl Collingwood earrings and the Lover’s Knot tiara.

In another shot, Queen Letizia’s elegant outfit is completed with the blue and white sash of the Dame Grand Cross of the Order of Charles III bearing fleur de lys diamond brooch and the joyas de pasar (“the jewels that are passed on”) diamond earrings and bracelets.

Image zoom Queen Letizia Spanish Royal House

“It was all very easy. They are used to posing. They were relaxed and collaborating at all times,” photographer Estela de Castro tells El Pais about the photoshoot, which also features Letizia wearing a red piped sheath dress from her go-to designer Herrera. This is also a rewear as Letizia first wore the dress on a visit to Covadonga in northwest Spain in September 2018.

In a third photo, Letizia debuts the same Herrera shift design in blue.

“The Kings knew my work and that’s why they decided that I was in charge of the photos,” adds de Castro. “They didn’t put any conditions on me. They told me to do my job as I considered best.”

Image zoom King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain Spanish Royal House

Elsewhere the photo session at the Royal Palace in Madrid includes a portrait of King Felipe VI proudly wearing the uniform of a Captain-General in the Spanish army.

Image zoom The Spanish Royal Family Spanish Royal House

Royal children Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia are also pictured, both together and individually.

Image zoom Princess Sofia Spanish Royal House

Image zoom Princess Leonor Spanish Royal House

“I wanted the Princess and the Infanta to have one in black and white like the one I do every year to my nephews,” de Castro tells El Pais about his decision to photograph the sisters in such a way, before joking, “Of course, they (the royals) were quieter!”