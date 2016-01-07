The young royal repeatedly withdraws his hand in the funny clip

Watch This 12-Year-Old Moroccan Prince Refuse to Let Anyone Kiss His Hand

Morocco’s 12-year-old Prince Moulay Hassan isn’t into the diplomacy of hand-kissing – and he’s not afraid to show it.

Neatly turned out in smart suit, shirt and tie, the young heir to the throne of Morocco can be seen in a newly surfaced video repeatedly pulling his hand away as various dignitaries attempt to offer a traditional kiss.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prince Moulay Hassan, named after his grandfather Hassan, began stepping out to do his official duties in 2015.

While the junior royal is happy to shake hands with diverse officials and cohorts of his father King Mohammed VI, he clearly draws the line at lip-on-hand contact.

• Want to keep up with the latest royals coverage? Click here to subscribe to the Royals Newsletter.

Is it a germ thing? A protocol issue? Or is it that like many 12- year-old boys around the world, Prince Moulay Hassan just thinks kissing is gross?